Mamkootathil's Exit From Youth Cong Post: AICC Says It Received No Complaint

Thrissur: Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC General Secretary in charge of Kerala, on Saturday said the Congress party has not received any complaint against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who recently resigned as president of the Kerala Youth Congress following allegations of misbehaviour from a Malayalam actress.

Dasmunshi's statement comes amidst mounting protests from the CPI(M) and the BJP seeking Mamkootathil's resignation as Palakkad MLA, following purported allegations of several women against him, after the actress made revelations.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Dasmunshi said, "This chapter is over. He has resigned from the Youth Congress post. I want to clearly say that no complaint has been received from any person, woman, or family against Mamkootathil. We only came to know from various media reports that some people had lodged complaints."

She said Palakkad MLA has clarified his stand and resigned from the party post. "Since we have not received any formal complaint, how can we take action?" she asked. Dasmunshi emphasised that the matter was not a legal one.

"This is a decision taken on moral grounds by Rahul. The Congress has always stood by moral values," she said.

Dasmunshi also urged other parties to follow the same approach. "There are leaders in other parties who face similar allegations but continue as MLAs. I would ask those parties to first look into their own matters," she added. She clarified that Mamkootathil was not removed but resigned voluntarily.

"I spoke to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. No complaint has been received by the party, no complaint has been filed with the police, and no FIR has been registered. The chapter was closed two days ago," she added.

Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry over a misbehaviour allegation by an actress, on Thursday announced his resignation as state Youth Congress president. After actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour, BJP and CPI(M)-affiliated youth organisation DYFI protested against him and demanded his resignation as MLA.