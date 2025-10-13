ETV Bharat / state

Mamata's Remarks On Durgapur 'Gang Rape' Reflect TMC's Conservative Mindset: BJP MP Swaraj

"I would like to ask Mamata Banerjee, they raise slogans of 'Maa, Maati, Maanush'. But due to your insensitiveness, misgovernance and regressive mindset, today 'Maa' is ashamed in Bengal, 'Maati' is bloodied and 'Maanush' is miserable," Swaraj said further.

Swaraj urged Banerjee to focus on ensuring justice for the victim, who hails from Odisha, and creating a secure environment for women across the state. "I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee that she's not only the Chief Minister of the state, but also holds the Home portfolio. This means she has full responsibility for internal security. She should create an environment where girls feel safe and can move freely, day or night. I would also like to request her again: please don't justify the rape. Work towards getting justice for that girl," she added.

Condemning the statement as insensitive, Swaraj said it was "unfortunate" that women were unsafe in a state regarded as the land of Goddess Durga. "It's unfortunate that women are unsafe in Mother Durga's Bengal. The state's woman Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, makes such insensitive comments by blaming the rape survivor. I believe this reflects the TMC's conservative mindset," she added.

New Delhi: Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student in Durgapur, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday said it reflects the "conservative mindset" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Meanwhile, Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited Durgapur to review the ongoing investigation into the case, following directions from NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to take suo motu cognisance. She met with the victim's family, students, and local authorities, including the SP and the OC.

"I had a conversation with the chairperson. She told me to take immediate suo motu cognisance of the case, reach the place, and meet the victim. I talked with the authorities, students and parents of the victim. Then I spoke with the police, the SP, and the OC. We will put our report on the next working day," she told a news agency.

She further informed that the police had identified five suspects, of whom three have been arrested and sent to a 10-day police remand. The police are in the process of filing a chargesheet at the earliest. Medical samples have been sent to the State Forensic Laboratory, which has been recommended by her to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Majumdar expressed concerns over delays in justice for women in the state and noted that the victim's friend and the arrested suspects belong to the same community. "I talked with SP and the officer in charge of local PS. They said that they have identified five of them and arrested three. They will submit the chargesheet at the earliest. The medical sample collection is also done and sent to the State Forensic Lab. I have recommended sending it to CFSL. In West Bengal, we are unfortunate that girls are not getting justice in time. Her friend, with whom she left for dinner, is from a special community, and the respondents who were arrested belong to the same community. So that question lies, of course," she added.

The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the BJP accusing the Banerjee-led government of failing to protect women, while the ruling party slammed it for allegedly politicising the incident.

[With agency inputs]