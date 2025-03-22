Mamata's Fresh Push For Tea Tourism Could Brew A Storm In The Cup

Jalpaiguri: The globally acclaimed tea of Darjeeling Hills is brewed by steeping tea leaves in hot water and giving it a stipulated steeping time. Everything, from the temperature of water to steeping time and straining, eventually extracts the unique flavour, which gives connoisseurs an unmatchable beverage experience.

Of late, a notification by the West Bengal government allowing tea tourism and allied businesses in the periphery of tea gardens, has resulted in a different concoction brewing in the distance, that of trouble.

The tea workers’ union wing of the Adivasi Vikas Parishad and the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha have already expressed displeasure over the notification with the Progressive Tea Workers’ Union flatly rejecting the move and threatening of agitation if the clauses are implemented.

The Darjeeling Hills and Terai-Dooars region has an estimated 3.5 lakh workers directly employed by the tea industry and if their dependents are included, the numbers rise manifold and become one of the biggest sources of livelihood across North Bengal.

"There have been people who have been residing on tea garden land for a long time as they have been associated with the gardens over generations. Suddenly the government arbitrarily decided to hand over up to 30 percent of the garden land for tea tourism. We denounce this move as the government has been silent on handing over land rights to those residing in gardens over the years or doing farming. Our apprehension is, that garden owners will conveniently switch to this tea tourism option as it will be a legitimate means to move out of tea plantation and retrenchment. We will oppose this notification," said veteran tea workers' union leader Santosh Hati.

During the Bengal Global Business Summit held in February, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government has resolved to increase the land ceiling of tea gardens, which can be utilised for tea tourism and allied sectors from 15 to 30 per cent. "If garden owners want more land beyond 15 per cent for tea tourism and related works, we will take a call on them on a case-to-case basis," Banerjee had said.

In its notification, the government has said that amendments have been made to the Tea Tourism and Allied Business Policy, 2019 and, "proposals for undertaking a new Tea Tourism or Allied Business project beyond the first 15 per cent of tea garden area permitted earlier shall be examined on the case to case basis, with due emphasis on the track record of the project proponent in successfully implementing the project and with due regard to the ecology and environment."

The notification also clarifies that "there is no provision for grant of freehold settlement of any area of a tea garden under tea cultivation. A tea tourism and allied business project will be allowed to be executed only on the unutilised and fallow land of the tea garden/estate and no reduction in the area under tea cultivation and no retrenchment of the existing labour force engaged in the tea garden will be allowed."

Bablu Minz, secretary of Progressive Tea Workers’ Union told ETV Bharat that the workers and unions are kept in the dark regarding handing over tea garden land for tourism purposes. “We want to know how the workers will benefit in handing over garden land for this tourism purpose. We don’t know who and how this transfer is happening. There are some instances where owners have uprooted tea plants in some areas of gardens and are trying to construct buildings there and use them as hotels. Who is overseeing this? There is no monitoring. We will oppose this notification at any cost," said Minz.

Tea garden workers like Amardan Bakla are also apprehensive about the latest notification of an increase in the ceiling of land.

"We want the government to withdraw this notification because it will only open the gates for firing tea garden workers. They are only given land rights up to five decimals, whereas there are many who have been staying in lands for generations. Moreover, we know that the notification says priority will be given to local people in those resorts and hotels, which will come up on tea garden land in the name of tea tourism. But, there is no option of any formal training in the hospitality sector for us. At best, we will be engaged as janitors or cooks. This is not acceptable," Bakla said.

The recent notification says, "Employment from the new project must be generated in a manner so that out of the total employment, 80 per cent of those engaged consist of local people. Preference shall be given to the wards of workers of the tea garden concerned. In case a tea garden, in which a tea tourism or allied business project has been allowed, is closed or abandoned by the lessee, the said project shall be liable to be taken over by the state government."

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) central committee has submitted a deputation to the Chief Minister demanding the withdrawal of the notification and handing over land rights to workers in the excess land of tea gardens.

Shiva Sunwar, secretary of the GJM’s Dooars unit said, "We are not against Tea Tourism or any allied businesses, but that cannot happen by alienating the tea workers. We demand that the notification be amended and proper demarcation of land in the tea gardens be done and land rights be handed over to workers.”

GJM secretary Dipen Niraula also echoed Sunwar and said, “We welcome businesses and investment in north Bengal, but before that happens land rights have to be handed over to those who have been staying and farming in the gardens for generations. Moreover, we want the government to make it clear about the option open to the workers of those tea gardens which are closed or on the verge of getting shut down."

Anit Thapa, Chief Executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration said, “We have already informed the Chief Minister about this extension of land rights up to 30 per cent in tea gardens for tourism purposes. We hope the government will consider it and amend the clauses of the notification after due consultation."