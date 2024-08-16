ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Takes Out March Demanding Justice For Medic's Rape, Murder; Claims, 'CPI(M), BJP Vandalised RG Kar Hospital'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP for orchestrating vandalism at RG Kar hospital and attempting to obscure the truth behind the rape and murder of a female medic by spreading fake news on social media.

Reiterating her demand for capital punishment for the culprits involved in the crime, the chief minister commended the Kolkata Police for their investigation, which was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court. She also urged the investigating agency to resolve the case by Sunday and demanded that the culprits be hanged.

"We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are spreading lies to mislead people. Attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. We condemn these activities. We want the culprits to be punished," she said while addressing a rally.

Banerjee staged a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina, crossing the state capital, demanding justice for the female trainee doctor. Trinamool Congress activists, who accompanied the party supremo and shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, sought what the chief minister had already made.

On August 9 at midnight, the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while she was taking some after a hectic schedule in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A civic volunteer was arrested following the crime the very next day.