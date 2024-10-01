ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Stresses Need To Provide Relief To Flood-Hit People During Durga Puja Festivities

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stressed the need to provide aid to flood-affected people during the Durga puja as the residents of several districts in the state are reeling under floodwater.

She claimed that the current flood in the state was "man-made" as the deluge was "triggered" by the release of "excessive" water from DVC barrages in a short period after heavy rain in the neighbouring states.

"We have to bring a smile to the faces of the flood-hit people of the northern and southern districts. We have to provide relief to them while we are celebrating Durga puja. We have to be on the side of people in Malda's Ratua, half of which is underwater, and several other areas of north Bengal.

"We have to be vigilant about the situation in Kandi, Suti and Farakka till the day of Mahalaya - the time of high tides," Banerjee said while addressing a Durga puja programme organised by Sreebhumi Sporting Club in the northern part of Kolkata.

Mahalaya, a significant Hindu festival for honouring ancestors, marking the end of Pitri Paksha, falls on Wednesday this year. Referring to the need to reach out to flood-hit people even during the time of festivals, she said, "We have to supply rice, dry fruits and other food items to the distressed people."