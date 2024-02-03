Loading...

Mamata Banerjee's Overnight Dharna For State Dues Intensifies, morning walk in the fog adds strength

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

Representative Image (WB CM Mamata Banerjee)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee continues her overnight dharna demanding dues from the Centre for state welfare schemes. She is accompanied by TMC leaders, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas. CM Banerjee went for a morning walk on Red Road and visited a basketball ground amid thick fog, interacting with players. The protest will last 48 hours until Sunday, coinciding with the state's budget session starting Monday.

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna, demanding West Bengal's "dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, continued overnight amid the cold, following which she went for a walk on Saturday morning. Banerjee along with leaders of her party, the TMC, started the demonstration on Friday afternoon in front of the BR Ambedkar's statue in the Maidan area in the heart of Kolkata.

State ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were among those who accompanied Banerjee during the night at the site. In the morning, she went on a walk at the nearby Red Road, and also visited a basketball ground. "The area was engulfed by a thick blanket of fog, and Banerjee went for the morning walk amid that along with her security personnel. Seeing a few players at a basketball ground, she stopped and spoke to them. She tried to understand the sport and the ball used in it," said a TMC leader, who accompanied her.

Banerjee was demonstrating, claiming that the BJP-led government at the Centre owes the state thousands of crores of rupees on account of various welfare schemes, including the MGNREGA and the PM Awas Yojana. The dharna will continue for 48 hours till Sunday, with the state's budget session beginning on Monday.

Read More

  1. Mamata on dharna demanding West Bengal's 'dues' from Centre for Welfare schemes
  2. After going cold on Congress, Mamata rules out alliance with Left in Bengal
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

TAGGED:

Mamata BanerjeeDharna 2024dues from centre

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.