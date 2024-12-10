ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Should Be Allowed To Lead INDIA Bloc: Lalu Yadav; Opposition Leaders React

Patna: Amid the ongoing turmoil over Opposition INDIA bloc's 'leadership' and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressing her willingness to lead it, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has extended his support to the West Bengal Chief Minister saying, whatever is needed for strengthening the alliance should be done.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Lalu said, "I am with Mamata. She should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc. Whatever is necessary for taking the alliance ahead and strengthen it, must happen."

Responding to Congress's alleged unwillingness to accept TMC supremo as the leader of the Opposition alliance, the RJD supremo asked as to why the party would object to it. "I do not think anyone should oppose her (Mamata Banerjee). Why would Congress object to such a thing? Yes, Mamta Banerjee ji should be given the leadership of India Bloc," Lalu said.

Earlier Lalu's son and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, who reached Kolkata on Sunday to attend a programme, had said, "Any senior leader can lead the INDIA bloc and nobody has any objection. But the matter should be decided by consensus."