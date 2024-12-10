ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Should Be Allowed To Lead INDIA Bloc: Lalu Yadav; Opposition Leaders React

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has recently said she was one of the founders of INDIA bloc and willing to lead it.

Mamata Should Be Allowed To Lead INDIA Bloc: Lalu Yadav; Opposition Leaders Stress Consensus
File photo of a meeting between Lalu and Mamata (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Patna: Amid the ongoing turmoil over Opposition INDIA bloc's 'leadership' and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressing her willingness to lead it, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has extended his support to the West Bengal Chief Minister saying, whatever is needed for strengthening the alliance should be done.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Lalu said, "I am with Mamata. She should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc. Whatever is necessary for taking the alliance ahead and strengthen it, must happen."

Responding to Congress's alleged unwillingness to accept TMC supremo as the leader of the Opposition alliance, the RJD supremo asked as to why the party would object to it. "I do not think anyone should oppose her (Mamata Banerjee). Why would Congress object to such a thing? Yes, Mamta Banerjee ji should be given the leadership of India Bloc," Lalu said.

Earlier Lalu's son and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, who reached Kolkata on Sunday to attend a programme, had said, "Any senior leader can lead the INDIA bloc and nobody has any objection. But the matter should be decided by consensus."

In a recent interview, Mamata Banerjee had expressed her willingness to lead the Opposition bloc. She had said that she was among the founder members of the INDIA bloc and if given a chance, she is ready to lead it. "I had formed the INDIA bloc. If you cannot run it properly, give me a chance. I am ready to lead the Opposition alliance."

SP national president and MP Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the matter will be discussed at the Opposition bloc meeting and decided unanimously.

Congress, however, has expressed doubts on Banerjee's leadership. Bihar Congress state president Akhilesh Singh said her (Mamata Banerjee) party, TMC is not big enough to lead the Opposition alliance. "Mamata Banerjee is restricted to West Bengal alone and has no presence at the national level."

