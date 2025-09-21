ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Pens New Song On Mahalaya, Abhishek Sends Greetings

Kolkata: Mahalaya marks the onset of the Sharod Utsav or autumnal festivities when Durga Puja — the biggest festival of Bengal and a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage — takes place. On this day, several ghats on the banks of the Hooghly River are abuzz with rituals like tarpan (obsequies), chandipath (chantings from the sacred Hindu text consisting of 700 verses and 13 chapters from the Markandeya Purana that glorifies the Goddess Durga or Chandi and her victory over demons) and the blowing of conch shells to ring in the Devi Paksha (a sacred period dedicated to Goddess Durga).

On the auspicious occasion, which fell on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sent greetings to the people of Bengal. The CM also released a self-composed song on the day.

Banerjee turned emotional on social media on the occasion of Mahalaya. "Awake, Durga, awake, bearer of ten weapons. On the occasion of Tarpan, Agomoni, and Abahan, my heartfelt Mahalaya greetings to all. On this occasion, I am sharing with all of you a new Puja song written and composed by me," she wrote in Bengali. The two-minute and forty-second song was sung by state minister Indranil Sen.