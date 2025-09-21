Mamata Pens New Song On Mahalaya, Abhishek Sends Greetings
Like the past few years, the CM is scheduled to inaugurate several pujas on the day. The festive issue of TMC mothpiece was also launched.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Kolkata: Mahalaya marks the onset of the Sharod Utsav or autumnal festivities when Durga Puja — the biggest festival of Bengal and a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage — takes place. On this day, several ghats on the banks of the Hooghly River are abuzz with rituals like tarpan (obsequies), chandipath (chantings from the sacred Hindu text consisting of 700 verses and 13 chapters from the Markandeya Purana that glorifies the Goddess Durga or Chandi and her victory over demons) and the blowing of conch shells to ring in the Devi Paksha (a sacred period dedicated to Goddess Durga).
On the auspicious occasion, which fell on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sent greetings to the people of Bengal. The CM also released a self-composed song on the day.
Banerjee turned emotional on social media on the occasion of Mahalaya. "Awake, Durga, awake, bearer of ten weapons. On the occasion of Tarpan, Agomoni, and Abahan, my heartfelt Mahalaya greetings to all. On this occasion, I am sharing with all of you a new Puja song written and composed by me," she wrote in Bengali. The two-minute and forty-second song was sung by state minister Indranil Sen.
" জাগো দুর্গা, জাগো দশপ্রহরণধারিণী"— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 20, 2025
তর্পণে, আগমনে ও আবাহনে সকলকে জানাই মহালয়ার শুভকামনা।
এই উপলক্ষে আপনাদের সবার সঙ্গে আমার লেখা ও সুর করা একটি পুজোর নতুন গান শেয়ার করে নিচ্ছি। pic.twitter.com/2RoZDJcRTp
Like the past few years, the CM is scheduled to inaugurate several pujas on the day of Mahalaya. On the occasion, the festive issue of TMC mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, was launched. In the special publication, various aspects of politics have been covered along with a touch of literature and culture. Notably, an album of seventeen songs penned by Banerjee has also been released with this issue.
Taking to the social media platform X, Abhishek greeted the Bengalis and sought divine blessings for courage, compassion and hope.
"Mahalaya marks the triumph of light over darkness. On this auspicious day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. As the dawn of Devi Paksha begins, may Maa Durga bless our lives with courage, compassion and hope. Let this festive season remind us of the power of unity and the joy of celebrating togetherness," he wrote.
With the release of a new song by Banerjee, greetings of Abhishek and the launch of the festive issue of TMC mouthpiece, the ruling party seems to have entered the festive mood.
