Mamata Likely To Give Kolkata Metro Lines Inauguration By PM A Miss

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will likely skip the inauguration of three routes of Kolkata Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, a top state government official said on Monday. Banerjee, during her tenure as the railway minister, had planned these projects, he claimed.

The decision to give the ceremony a miss comes against the backdrop of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in states where the BJP is in power. "There have been charges of linguistic discrimination and the harassment of the Bengalis in several states, with the alleged support of the BJP and the Central government. Protests are underway to oppose such discriminatory treatment being meted out to Bengali migrants. In such a situation, the Chief Minister does not wish to share the stage with officials from the Central government," news agency PTI said, quoting a top bureaucrat.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata stretch of the Orange Line, and Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport) section of the Yellow Line.

Banerjee was invited to the inauguration by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a letter dated August 14. "We humbly invite you to attend the above program at Jessore Road Metro Station," the letter reads.

"These railway projects were originally planned and funded by Mamata Banerjee during her tenure as railway minister. After years of progress at a snail's pace, the BJP is now inaugurating them before the elections to claim credit. The chief minister was only given a routine invitation through a letter," the official claimed.

In the past, Banerjee had attended several Central government events to respect the constitutional protocol, he said. "But during these programmes, BJP supporters created chaos and acted disrespectfully, turning the official functions into political platforms. Given this into account, no option will be given for such unacceptable conduct this time," he added.

The Trinamool camp said Bengal has always been a pivot of opposition in the eyes of the BJP. "After losing elections in Bengal, they vindictively withheld funds for various projects, did not pay the due, and subjected the state to financial deprivation. This time, their attack is on the language, as speaking in someone's mother tongue is being labelled as 'Bangladeshi'. Although the responsibility of stopping infiltration lies with the Centre, the Bengali-speaking Indians are being harassed as 'infiltrators' and our party supremo is vocal against this," a party member said.

"Nothing is surprising in this incident. The Central government had allocated these projects for Bengal when Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister. What is new in inviting her to the inaugurals? The people of the state also contribute to implementing these projects. So there is no point in making such a big fuss about it," Trinamool state vice-president Jayaprakash Majumdar said.

Questioning the timing of the inauguration, TMC said long-pending projects are being inaugurated keeping in mind the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

However, the state BJP has dismissed this allegation and blamed the state government for the delay in completing the projects. "Forty-three rail projects in Bengal, including the East-West (Green Line) stretch, have been delayed due to land acquisition hurdles and lack of cooperation from the state government. The construction of the Orange Line at Chingrighata has been stalled for a long time. Otherwise, it would have been connected to Salt Lake Sector V," BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya said, adding that the presence of the Chief Minister at the inauguration ceremony was 'desirable'.