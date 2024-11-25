ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Elevates Veterans In TMC, Entrusts Abhishek With Key National Role

Kolkata: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday formed several disciplinary committees at different levels, consisting of veteran loyalists, and gave additional responsibilities to national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the spokesperson for national affairs, underscoring the party's reliance on seasoned members to shape its strategic direction.

In a significant move, the party also elevated five veteran leaders including assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, state minister Manas Bhunia and party MP Kalyan Banerjee, to the party's all-powerful working committee.

Notably, party MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek, considered the party's de facto number two and who has been a key figure in the party's growth, will also serve as the official spokesperson for national affairs. His appointment highlights the party's focus on enhancing its national presence and making him the face of the party at the national level.

Speaking to the media after the national executive committee meeting, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that to ensure better discipline and effective leadership, the party has constituted three disciplinary committees at different levels.

The Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee includes Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee, and Nadimul Haque. The State Assembly Disciplinary Committee comprises Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Nirmal Ghosh, Aroop Biswas, Debashish Kumar, and Firhad Hakim.

At the state level, the committee consists of Subrata Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose, Firhad Hakim, and Chandrima Bhattacharya. "If someone is issued a show-cause notice by any of these committees, he or she has to answer it. If a person gets three such show-cause notices, steps will be taken to suspend him or her," Bhattacharya said.

According to party sources, this strategic reshuffle is seen as a move to bring experienced leaders to the forefront, reflecting the party's recognition of their contributions over the years.