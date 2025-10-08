ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Draws 'Mir Zafar' Analogy To Caution PM Modi On Shah

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be "careful" about his most trusted aide, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I am sorry to say this, but I would like to tell the Prime Minister — beware of Amit Shah. Don't rely on him for everything. He is the biggest Mir Zafar," she said.

She was referring to the 18th-century military general of Bengal who betrayed Nawab Siraj ud Daulah in the Battle of Plassey and later became the monarch with the help of the British.

Political observers believe her remarks were far from casual, as it was a calculated move aimed at exposing the internal tensions within the BJP leadership — particularly the growing perception that Modi has become overly dependent on Shah. By invoking the "Mir Zafar" analogy, she appears to suggest that Shah could eventually become a liability within the party's top ranks.

Her comments come in the backdrop of a recent Election Commission of India's directive that all FIRs related to electoral complaints must be filed within 15 days. Criticising the move, Banerjee said, "Is the Election Commission now functioning under the BJP's instructions? Is it operating on Shah's command? It seems everything in Delhi is being run by Shah. It feels like he is the acting Prime Minister of India."

She blamed the BJP for the attack on its legislators, Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh. After landing in Kolkata following her visit to the areas of North Bengal affected by flood and landslide, Banerjee said, "BJP has a strong presence in Nagrakata. People are angry over floods and communal incidents. They have not been there since winning the elections. They went there suddenly that day. Is that my mistake?"

She alleged that the saffron party legislators went to Nagrakata with many vehicles. "Each leader will take 30-40 vehicles. If there is any disaster, no one should go. I do not do politics over natural disasters," she added.