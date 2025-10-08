Mamata Draws 'Mir Zafar' Analogy To Caution PM Modi On Shah
Political observers believe her remarks were far from casual, as it was a calculated move aimed at exposing the internal tensions within the BJP leadership.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be "careful" about his most trusted aide, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I am sorry to say this, but I would like to tell the Prime Minister — beware of Amit Shah. Don't rely on him for everything. He is the biggest Mir Zafar," she said.
She was referring to the 18th-century military general of Bengal who betrayed Nawab Siraj ud Daulah in the Battle of Plassey and later became the monarch with the help of the British.
Political observers believe her remarks were far from casual, as it was a calculated move aimed at exposing the internal tensions within the BJP leadership — particularly the growing perception that Modi has become overly dependent on Shah. By invoking the "Mir Zafar" analogy, she appears to suggest that Shah could eventually become a liability within the party's top ranks.
Her comments come in the backdrop of a recent Election Commission of India's directive that all FIRs related to electoral complaints must be filed within 15 days. Criticising the move, Banerjee said, "Is the Election Commission now functioning under the BJP's instructions? Is it operating on Shah's command? It seems everything in Delhi is being run by Shah. It feels like he is the acting Prime Minister of India."
She blamed the BJP for the attack on its legislators, Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh. After landing in Kolkata following her visit to the areas of North Bengal affected by flood and landslide, Banerjee said, "BJP has a strong presence in Nagrakata. People are angry over floods and communal incidents. They have not been there since winning the elections. They went there suddenly that day. Is that my mistake?"
She alleged that the saffron party legislators went to Nagrakata with many vehicles. "Each leader will take 30-40 vehicles. If there is any disaster, no one should go. I do not do politics over natural disasters," she added.
She reacted strongly to the vandalism of the Trinamool Congress party office in Tripura, allegedly by BJP-backed miscreants. Furious over the obstruction faced by her party's delegation in Agartala, she said, "Our team in Tripura wasn't even allowed to take prepaid taxis. I had to instruct them to walk. First, the BJP should look at their own house before pointing fingers at others. If needed, I will go there myself and see who dares to stop me."
She said such incidents were not new in Tripura, as TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sushmita Dev, had to face violent attacks in the BJP-ruled state earlier. "They (BJP) are dividing the country and will destroy India if this continues," she said, accusing the ruling party at the centre of resorting to violence to suppress the Opposition.
Political pundits say her remarks mark a new phase of confrontation, not just between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, but within the national polity. By directly cautioning the Prime Minister about Shah, the Trinamool supremo has deliberately planted a political flashpoint that could resonate well beyond Bengal, especially as the countdown to the Assembly elections in 2026 starts.
Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday claimed that the October 6 attack on his party leaders in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district was a "pre-planned murder attempt" and demanded the resignation of Banerjee for allegedly failing to maintain law and order. Majumdar, who is the Union minister of state for education, also sought a CBI probe into the incident.
উত্তরবঙ্গের বন্যাদুর্গত মানুষের পাশে দাঁড়াতে গিয়ে তৃণমূলের পোষিত দুষ্কৃতী বাহিনীর দ্বারা হামলার শিকার হন মালদা উত্তরের বিজেপি সাংসদ শ্রী খগেন মুর্মু মহাশয় এবং রাজ্য বিধানসভার বিরোধী দলের মুখ্য সচেতক তথা শিলিগুড়ির বিধায়ক শ্রী শঙ্কর ঘোষ মহাশয়। আজ তাঁদের সঙ্গে হাসপাতালে… pic.twitter.com/kQ1TwNpg5n— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 8, 2025
"Mamata Banerjee failed to maintain law and order. She has no right to continue as the chief minister, and she must resign," said the BJP leader, adding that the attack on his party legislators was to silence the voice of protest.
"Going by the nature of the attack on our leaders, and considering that not a single arrest has been made in the past two days, it is clear that it was a pre-planned murder attempt. We don't have faith in the state police. There has to be a probe by a central agency like the CBI," Majumdar, former state BJP president, told reporters while touring flood-and-landslide-hit areas of north Bengal.
Also Read