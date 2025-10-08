Mamata Demands Bengal's Representation In Indo-Bhutan River Commission
Mamata Banerjee demanded Bengal's representation in the Indo-Bhutan River Commission, blaming Bhutan and the Centre for floods and landslides.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST
Dudhia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded that her state be given representation in the Indo-Bhutan River Commission, saying that Bengal bears the brunt of floods and landslides caused by rivers flowing in from neighbouring countries. She made the demand after visiting the landslide-affected Dudhia area in Darjeeling district.
There, she met 16 families impacted by recent disasters. She also handed over financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to each family and announced that one member from every affected household would be appointed as a special home guard within 15 days. Mamata Banerjee also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to construct a temporary bridge over the Balasan River within the same period.
Accompanying her were State Minister Arup Biswas, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, DGP Rajiv Kumar, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Darjeeling DM Preeti Goyal, and other senior officials. Banerjee assured full government support, stating that all damaged houses would be rebuilt based on verified records.
She also assured that the affected agricultural lands would be brought under insurance coverage. She said, "You do not have to worry. Camps will be set up to assess losses, and jobs will be provided without any educational qualification requirement."
The Chief Minister blamed the geographical and hydrological situation for recurrent floods and landslides in North Bengal. She said, "Our state is shaped like a boat, and water from Nepal, Bhutan, and Sikkim flows into it, causing disasters."
"Sikkim has 14 dams on the Teesta River, and the Centre has allowed more. Why was Bengal denied permission to build two dams on the same river?" she questioned.
She also cautioned the hill administration against unregulated construction. "You must think a hundred times before building multi-storey buildings on these raw hills. Learn from the tragedies in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," she warned.
Later, during a press conference at Uttarkanya, she accused the central government of neglecting West Bengal during disasters. She said, "Whenever something happens, the Centre wants a report within 24 hours. We are not magicians. It takes at least 15 days to assess the situation properly. Even after that, they do not release funds. Not a single rupee had been given for flood relief."
Banerjee announced that landslide clearance in Rohini had begun and would be completed in 10-11 days, while relief operations would continue for a month. "Many roads and bridges have been destroyed, but the Centre is withholding housing, MGNREGA, and education funds. Bengal is fighting on its own," she added.
Also Read
- Floods Devastate Tea Gardens In North Bengal, Losses Estimated At Over Rs 100 Crore
- 'Released Over Rs 1,290 Cr To Bengal Under Flood Management', Centre Counters Mamata's 'Discrimination' Charge
- Flood-Hit North Bengal Limps Back To Normalcy, Death Toll Rises To 32; State Allocates Rs 51.4 Crore For Bridge Reconstruction