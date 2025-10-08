ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Demands Bengal's Representation In Indo-Bhutan River Commission

Dudhia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded that her state be given representation in the Indo-Bhutan River Commission, saying that Bengal bears the brunt of floods and landslides caused by rivers flowing in from neighbouring countries. She made the demand after visiting the landslide-affected Dudhia area in Darjeeling district.

There, she met 16 families impacted by recent disasters. She also handed over financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to each family and announced that one member from every affected household would be appointed as a special home guard within 15 days. Mamata Banerjee also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to construct a temporary bridge over the Balasan River within the same period.

Accompanying her were State Minister Arup Biswas, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, DGP Rajiv Kumar, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Darjeeling DM Preeti Goyal, and other senior officials. Banerjee assured full government support, stating that all damaged houses would be rebuilt based on verified records.

She also assured that the affected agricultural lands would be brought under insurance coverage. She said, "You do not have to worry. Camps will be set up to assess losses, and jobs will be provided without any educational qualification requirement."

The Chief Minister blamed the geographical and hydrological situation for recurrent floods and landslides in North Bengal. She said, "Our state is shaped like a boat, and water from Nepal, Bhutan, and Sikkim flows into it, causing disasters."