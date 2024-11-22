ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Concerned Over Rising Potato, Onion Prices

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over spiralling prices of potatoes and onions, wondering why the share of such vegetables meant for the state was sold outside, ignoring her directives to maintain a healthy stock.

She also directed the officials concerned to file a report on the matter.

"I had given instructions to keep a stock of potatoes and onions to meet the state’s demand. That has not been followed. Please look into the stock status and file a report immediately," Banerjee said during a meeting at the state secretariat.

She also alleged that these vegetables were moved out of the state through its borders.

The chief minister directed mandatory checks at the borders with neighbouring states as well as intra-state entry points from other districts. She also advised the state police to coordinate closely with the railway police and authorities to keep a tab on attempts to smuggle illegal arms.

Banerjee claimed that 17-18 arms factories have been unearthed by the West Bengal Police from neighbouring Bihar.

On the tablet scheme in the state, Banerjee alleged that “gangs from Jamtara (Jharkhand) were behind it”.