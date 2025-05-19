ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Bats For Accelerating Industrial Development In North Bengal

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for accelerating industrial development in the northern districts of the state. Interacting with industrialists and entrepreneurs at the North Bengal Business Meet here, Banerjee said the government has identified 10 acres to set up an international convention centre.

She said the proposed centre will come up near Uttarayan (state secretariat in north Bengal) here, which will help in hosting business conclaves besides housing a hotel. Banerjee also stressed the need to set up more homestays, which will generate employment for locals.

The CM announced the setting up of industrial parks in Dabgram and Falakata, along with plans to set up a data centre in Siliguri.

She emphasised that despite a lack of central government funds for sectors such as housing, rural roads and erosion control, the state government has been running various social welfare schemes using its own resources.

"The industry in north Bengal should come up with proactive ideas," she said, adding that there is a need to develop alternative tourist destinations beyond Darjeeling, which has become congested.