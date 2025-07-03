ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Writes To Shah, Seeks Action Against Provocative Social Media Content

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the rising impact of provocative social media content and cybercrime. In this letter sent on Thursday, Banerjee expressed deep concern over the issues of national security and the financial security of common citizens.

In the letter, she stated that misleading stories, fake videos and provocative statements on social media are gradually increasing the crime rate in society. In particular, content like this is inciting communal tension, spreading violence, breaking social harmony and increasing the number of crimes against women. She wrote in the letter that the real-life consequences of these criminal activities online are dire.

Mamata Banerjee wrote, "The immediate and widespread spread of this content is multiplying the misuse of digital platforms." She also said that the complexity and scope of cybercrime is increasing, and it has now turned into financial fraud, identity theft, online harassment and defamatory attacks. She mentioned that the weaker sections of the society, especially women, children, the elderly and financially backwards people, are being affected the most.

Calling for strict legal and policy interventions in this situation, the Trinamool Congress leader wrote, "The current legal framework and its implementation are not enough. The law and enforcement system must be further strengthened to prevent crime in line with the rapid advancement of digital technology." Banerjee also mentioned taking initiatives for increasing awareness, digital literacy and community engagement among the citizens. She said, "Many people use and spread online content without verifying it, due to which the spread of misinformation creates more confusion in society."