ETV Bharat / state

Will Protest Against Budget Discrimination At NITI Aayog, Walk Out If Disallowed: Mamata

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee left for Delhi along with MP Abhishek Banerjee this afternoon. She said that she will attend the NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow and raise her voice on the "discrimination" towards Bengal and other Opposition-led states in the Union Budget.

Will Protest Against Budget Discrimination At NITI Aayog, Walk Out If Disallowed: Mamata
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she intends to attend Saturday’s NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi and will voice her concerns over the “discrimination" meted out to Bengal and other Opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“They (Centre) had conveyed us to submit our speeches in writing, a week ago. The Budget came in after that. So, obviously, our speeches (in NITI Aayog) will not reflect the current situation. I simply cannot accept the political biases being done towards Bengal. The approach towards Opposition parties-ruled state governments in this Budget, is condemnable. I will raise my voice in the meeting, but if I am not allowed, I will walk out,” Mamata said before leaving Kolkata for Delhi along with her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee.

The Chief Minister was also critical of speeches made by BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda Nishikant Dubey in the Parliament yesterday over carving out a Union Territory with two districts of West Bengal, Malda and Murshidabad, and three districts of Bihar, Katihar, Arariya and Kishanganj.

Union Minister of State for Education and West Bengal unit president of the BJP Sukanta Majumdar had earlier approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an appeal to recognise North Bengal districts as a separate entity and a part of the North East.

“The Centre is creating all sorts of blockades, be it economic, political, geographical or otherwise. They want to break and disintegrate this country. The BJP leader and ministers are all up to one job, how to destabilise the states, be it Bengal, Jharkhand or other neighbouring states of Assam and Bihar. We will not accept this and we condemn this move. It is a conspiracy that is being hatched and we will not allow it to happen,” Mamata said.

Read more

New Delhi Confirms Receiving of Diplomatic Note Of Protest From Bangladesh Over West Bengal CM's Comment

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she intends to attend Saturday’s NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi and will voice her concerns over the “discrimination" meted out to Bengal and other Opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“They (Centre) had conveyed us to submit our speeches in writing, a week ago. The Budget came in after that. So, obviously, our speeches (in NITI Aayog) will not reflect the current situation. I simply cannot accept the political biases being done towards Bengal. The approach towards Opposition parties-ruled state governments in this Budget, is condemnable. I will raise my voice in the meeting, but if I am not allowed, I will walk out,” Mamata said before leaving Kolkata for Delhi along with her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee.

The Chief Minister was also critical of speeches made by BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda Nishikant Dubey in the Parliament yesterday over carving out a Union Territory with two districts of West Bengal, Malda and Murshidabad, and three districts of Bihar, Katihar, Arariya and Kishanganj.

Union Minister of State for Education and West Bengal unit president of the BJP Sukanta Majumdar had earlier approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an appeal to recognise North Bengal districts as a separate entity and a part of the North East.

“The Centre is creating all sorts of blockades, be it economic, political, geographical or otherwise. They want to break and disintegrate this country. The BJP leader and ministers are all up to one job, how to destabilise the states, be it Bengal, Jharkhand or other neighbouring states of Assam and Bihar. We will not accept this and we condemn this move. It is a conspiracy that is being hatched and we will not allow it to happen,” Mamata said.

Read more

New Delhi Confirms Receiving of Diplomatic Note Of Protest From Bangladesh Over West Bengal CM's Comment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NITI AAYOGMAMATA BANERJEEBUDGET DISCRIMINATIONMAMATA TO ATTEND NITI AAYOG MEETING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.