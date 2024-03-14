Mamata Banerjee sustains major injury; TMC asks people to keep her in prayers

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her head on Thursday after she reportedly fell in her home in Kalighat here.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, Mamata Banerjee was at her home and while stepping out of her room, she tripped and fell. The Chief Minister started bleeding profusely from her forehead and complained of dizziness, they added.

Mamata Banerjee was immediately rushed to the Super speciality SSKM Hospital here. She was admitted to the Woodburn Ward.

It is understood that TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital. Initial reports indicate that a medical board has been set up to treat the West Bengal Chief Minister. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and several TMC leaders have also reached the hospital.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked people to pray for Banerjee. "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers (sic)," the TMC said.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health (sic)," he posted on X.