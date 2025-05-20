Mamata Slams Centre For 'Depriving North Bengal', Says It Cannot Tolerate Bengal's Development

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre. She highlighted the underdevelopment of North Bengal, false propaganda about tea gardens and the Centre's financial dispute with the state.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), took the opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi without mentioning his name at the event held in Phulbari 2 Gram Panchayat near Siliguri.

Responding to the opposition's criticism of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in North Bengal, Banerjee hurled several questions. "It has not been said how much investment has been made. Who are you to tell me? There is no need to worry about who will do what business, where they would do it, how much they would spend. Do you know how many thousands of crores of rupees are being invested in just the Deucha-Panchami?"

"How much will be allocated to build an international convention center in North Bengal? You have to explain? What was there in North Bengal before? The cries of the people. There was no development. If I mention one name after another, there will be no space," she said.

"There are 97 government projects. You cannot see the money with your eyes. But the one who gets it understands its significance. In fact, we do not understand the significance of teeth. While defaming Mamata Banerjee, they are abusing the state government all day long and insulting Bengal. The people of Bengal do not always accept that. We salute the Army. And we salute the people of the soil," she added.

Banerjee also laid the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 200 crore in various districts of North Bengal. She took potshots at the Centre. "The BJP and its public representatives have always raised the demand for a separate state, alleging underdevelopment and deprivation of the state towards North Bengal," she charged.

Banerjee added, "You can't see the development of Bengal. You are sitting with a sack on your back and cotton in your eyes. What else can I say? Can you take it? I am not a magician. Money will flow like 'Goopy Gayen Bagha Bain' (A Satyajit Ray sattire). It doesn't happen. The money has to come. We get about Rs 1 lakh 75 thousand crore from the Centre. Today, despite that, there is only one tax, GST. The Centre collects it and we help. We don't get that money properly either. Apart from that, the mutation tax, tax on the movement of vehicles is collected from industrialists. These cannot be taken. There cannot be two taxes. How much more money do you want?"

Banerjee also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him. In 2016, during the election campaign in Siliguri, the Prime Minister had assured the acquisition of closed tea gardens. Although the Centre has not acquired a single tea garden yet. And using that issue as a tool, the Chief Minister said, "A BJP leader came and said that he would set open all the closed tea gardens. He could not open even one."

Banerjee asserted that her government has opened eight tea gardens in the Alipurduar district and seven in Jalpaiguri district. "In total, the state government has opened 59 closed tea gardens. I do not support those who try to create division among people by telling lies, slandering, and spreading misinformation. I do not want division, but unity," she added.