ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee’s Remarks On Waqf Amendment Act Unwarranted, Says Chhattisgarh CM

CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticised Mamata Banerjee's stance on the Waqf Amendment Act, affirming it’s a national law that all states must follow.

Etv Bharat
CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticises Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the Waqf Amendment Act, saying Parliament laws apply nationwide. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that the law passed by Parliament is applicable nationwide and should be followed by all states. His remarks came during his participation in the "Jai Bhim Padyatra," held a day before Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee's Statement: Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act stating that the policy of "divide and rule" would not work under her administration in West Bengal. She also mentioned that a significant section of the Muslim community was unhappy with the law.

Mamata further emphasised that people should resist any form of political provocation, underscoring her commitment to providing security to all residents in Bengal and promoting a message of "live and let live."

CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Response: Taking a dig at Mamata, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai spoke about Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s legacy, highlighting his rise from a Dalit background to becoming a global scholar and an architect of the Indian Constitution.

He remarked that despite Congress's frequent attempts to undermine the Constitution, the party now claims to support it. Sai reaffirmed the commitment to celebrating Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, which will be marked with grand celebrations across the country, including in Chhattisgarh, on April 14.

Read more: BJP MP Demands AFSPA In Four Bengal Districts Amid Anti-Waqf Law Protests

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that the law passed by Parliament is applicable nationwide and should be followed by all states. His remarks came during his participation in the "Jai Bhim Padyatra," held a day before Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee's Statement: Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act stating that the policy of "divide and rule" would not work under her administration in West Bengal. She also mentioned that a significant section of the Muslim community was unhappy with the law.

Mamata further emphasised that people should resist any form of political provocation, underscoring her commitment to providing security to all residents in Bengal and promoting a message of "live and let live."

CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Response: Taking a dig at Mamata, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai spoke about Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s legacy, highlighting his rise from a Dalit background to becoming a global scholar and an architect of the Indian Constitution.

He remarked that despite Congress's frequent attempts to undermine the Constitution, the party now claims to support it. Sai reaffirmed the commitment to celebrating Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, which will be marked with grand celebrations across the country, including in Chhattisgarh, on April 14.

Read more: BJP MP Demands AFSPA In Four Bengal Districts Amid Anti-Waqf Law Protests

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VISHNU DEO SAIPARLIAMENTMAMTA BANERJEEMURSHIDABAD INCIDENTWAQF AMENDMENT ACT UNWARRANTED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.