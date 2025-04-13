ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee’s Remarks On Waqf Amendment Act Unwarranted, Says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that the law passed by Parliament is applicable nationwide and should be followed by all states. His remarks came during his participation in the "Jai Bhim Padyatra," held a day before Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee's Statement: Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act stating that the policy of "divide and rule" would not work under her administration in West Bengal. She also mentioned that a significant section of the Muslim community was unhappy with the law.

Mamata further emphasised that people should resist any form of political provocation, underscoring her commitment to providing security to all residents in Bengal and promoting a message of "live and let live."