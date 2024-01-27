On Nitish's imminent 'volte-face', Mamata Stays Unperturbed

Kolkata: It is now a foregone conclusion that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will ditch INDIA and be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endeavour to take India forward. With an official confirmation awaiting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is reportedly 'happy' at recent developments.

Sources in TMC say Didi is of the view that in the wake of Nitish's waning popularity, his exit will hardly have any serious repercussions on the INDIA front. During a tea party organised at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of the Republic Day, the West Bengal Chief Minister had shared with her close confidantes that Nitish's exit would be a boon for the INDIA alliance.

It would only strengthen the conglomerate not only all over India but also in Bihar where the Mahagathbandhan (JDU, RJD and Congress) is on the verge of collapsing. "Tejashwi will now have a free run to have his way out," she was quoted saying with reference to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Coincidentally Tejashwi skipped the Republic Day event at the Patna Raj Bhawan adding fuel to fire with Nitish himself turning non chalant to his absence.

Didi recently took Congress by surprise by snapping ties with the party in West Bengal. With seat sharing talks not making any headway and locked in a squabble with West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Banerjee walked out on the Grand Old Party albeit not shunning the alliance at the all-India level.

Now, all eyes on what Nitish does next! The man who took the initiative of bringing like-minded parties together to take on the might of Modi and BJP seems to be all set to jump the ship yet again in his inimitable style.