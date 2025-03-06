Mamata Banerjee Invited To Deliver Lecture At Oxford University On March 27

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Oxford University this month-end.

According to the state administration sources, Banerjee has been invited by the Oxford University in connection with the popular social welfare programmes launched during her regime in West Bengal. The lecture is scheduled to be held on March 27 on the topic, 'social development - girl, child and women's empowerment'.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University Jonathan Michie, during the Bengal Global Business Summit in November 2023, had invited Banerjee to deliver the lecture.

Earlier in 2020, she was supposed to deliver a lecture at the invitation of the Oxford Union. But, at the last minute, the Oxford authorities sent an email informing her about cancellation of the event, offending Banerjee.

This time, Banerjee is invited not only as the Chief Minister of West Bengal or a politician but also as a writer. The Oxford University's website mentions that Banerjee has focused on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education and rural development.

West Bengal administration sources said Banerjee will be accompanied by leading businessmen and industrialists during her trip. She will travel to London via Dubai on March 21 and return to Kolkata on March 29. During this trip Bengal CM may hold meetings with industrialists in Dubai as well as in London, officials said.