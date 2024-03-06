Mamata Banerjee announces hike in salaries of Anganwadi workers in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal): In a major decision announcement ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hiked the salaries of Anganwadi and and their assistants beginning this April.

The monthly remuneration for Anganwadi workers has been raised from Rs 8,250 to 9,000. Additionally, the assistants of the Anganwadi workers will receive a raise of Rs 250 beginning next month.

Additionally, the chief minister announced a raise for Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) employees of Rs 500 per month. The decision came on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to inagurate several developmental projects.

"We are proud of the Asha workers since they put in a lot of effort in their profession. They help us through every difficult moment. I'm pleased to inform you that as of April, their salaries have increased by Rs 750. The staff in Anganwadi receive Rs 8,250. They received a Rs 750 pay raise (as of April). Helpers for ICDS receive roughly Rs 6000. As of April 1, their pay has increased by Rs 500," the Chief Minister stated.

Banerjee further stated that the state government "stands with the people" at all times. "I hope the aganwadi staff have a prosperous life. The people will always have the support of Maa Maati Maanush government," she continued.

Anganwadi Services is a centrally sponsored scheme and the implementation of the scheme falls under the ambit of state government and UT administration. Filling up vacant posts at various levels is taken up with the state governments and UT Administrations through sustained engagements and video conferences.

Recently, the Odisha government has raised the pay scale for workers in mini-anganwadis and anganwadi workers. Anganwadi workers will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 7,500, while Mini-Anganwadi workers in Odisha receive a monthly salary of Rs 7,250 instead of Rs 5,375.

Likewise, in January of this year, the Kerala government announced that over 60,000 Anganwadi workers and assistance in the state will receive pay increases of up to Rs 1,000. (with ANI inputs).

