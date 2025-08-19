Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'NRC Agenda' Behind AIIMS' Mental Health Survey In West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised strong objections to a door-to-door mental health survey being conducted by AIIMS Kalyani in the state, alleging that it is a "covert attempt to collect data for the NRC (National Register of Citizens) on behalf of the Central government".

On Monday, addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting at Nabanna, CM Banerjee cautioned people of the state not to share their personal details with anyone conducting such surveys.

Mamata Banerjee claimed, "Under the guise of mental health surveys, AIIMS is carrying out an exercise for the NRC. The institution is allegedly being used as a tool to conduct door-to-door data collection. I want to make it clear that if the state government conducts any such survey, people will be informed in advance. But working directly for a political agenda under the guise of research is unacceptable. I would like to ask AIIMS not to play such games."

The chief minister also urged the people of Bengal to remain cautious and not disclose any personal information. "If necessary, information should only be shared with state government representatives," she said.

She further highlighted that the land for AIIMS Kalyani was provided by the state government. "We have no objection if they do good work. Whenever AIIMS holds an inauguration event, we are not even informed. We are not bothered about that but now they are conducting surveys in the name of mental health, which I believe is linked to the NRC," she said, while questioning, "What does mental health have to do with asking about voter ID cards, family members, and citizenship status?"

According to sources, Mamata also discussed the matter during the cabinet meeting and expressed displeasure. Since health is a state subject, she questioned the legality of a central institute undertaking such surveys without knowledge of the state administration.

Over the last few months, the issue of NRC has repeatedly surfaced in political debates, making the statements of CM Banerjee particularly significant.

She has reportedly instructed three senior ministers to take steps to ensure public awareness. Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar has been tasked with warning people in rural areas, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim has been asked to alert people in urban areas, while Power Minister Aroop Biswas has been told to brief legislators to create an awareness in their respective constituencies.

On the other hand, AIIMS Kalyani said it has been conducting the study in seven districts of West Bengal as part of the second phase of the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), and under the guidance of a senior official of the state government's health and family welfare department, reported PTI.

Issuing a statement, AIIMS Kalyani clarified that it was participating in the second phase of the NMHS as a partner institution of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. "The survey is being conducted in seven districts of West Bengal under the guidance and liaison of the Additional Director of Health Services (Mental Health), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal," it said.

The questionnaires used in this study have been duly validated by the World Health Organisation and NIMHANS, ensuring high standards of scientific and ethical rigour, the statement read.

The institution further said, "This survey is part of a nationwide initiative and is being conducted across all states and union territories of India to assess the mental health status and needs of the population."