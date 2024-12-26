ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Avoids Controversy After Kejriwal Wanted Cong Ouster From INDIA Bloc

Kolkata: Following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's call for ouster of Congress from the INDIA Bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday refused to throw light on the matter. She neither supported the AAP supremo's remarks nor opposed it.

"This is a government platform. Here I can't discuss political things. I have respect for all the political parties. I wish them a very prosperous and bright New Year and hope they have a safe and sound year ahead," Banerjee said when asked about the issue at the state secretariat Nabanna today.

The Trinamool Congress chief not only avoided controversy but gave a clear message to everyone to move unitedly.

Recently, several INDIA constituents voted for Banerjee to lead the INDIA Bloc but Congress had raised objections. The West Bengal Chief Minister, however, has not been saying anything on this issue recently.