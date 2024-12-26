Mamata Avoids Controversy After Kejriwal Wanted Cong Ouster From INDIA Bloc

Kolkata: Following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's call for ouster of Congress from the INDIA Bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday refused to throw light on the matter. She neither supported the AAP supremo's remarks nor opposed it.
"This is a government platform. Here I can't discuss political things. I have respect for all the political parties. I wish them a very prosperous and bright New Year and hope they have a safe and sound year ahead," Banerjee said when asked about the issue at the state secretariat Nabanna today.
The Trinamool Congress chief not only avoided controversy but gave a clear message to everyone to move unitedly.
Recently, several INDIA constituents voted for Banerjee to lead the INDIA Bloc but Congress had raised objections. The West Bengal Chief Minister, however, has not been saying anything on this issue recently.
Today too, she skillfully avoided the entire issue of INDIA Bloc leadership. Rather, the political circles believe that an attempt was made by her to balance the issue through her statement.
Banerjee looked absolutely determined of not sparking any controversy after Kejriwal's remark about excluding the Congress from the INDIA Bloc. Refusing to be dragged into any controversy, the Trinamool supremo chose an alibi that since Nabanna is a government platform, she does not want to share any political message from there. The political circles believe this was a strategy to avoid any political debate on this issue.
It may be recalled that veteran leaders including Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad Yadav had publicly backed Banerjee to take up the baton of leading the INDIA Bloc.
