Malwa Express Narrowly Escapes Disaster As Retaining Wall Of Chakki River Bridge Collapses In Kangra

Kangra: A major tragedy was narrowly averted on Monday when the retaining wall of a railway bridge over the Chakki River near Dhangu in Indora, in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to incessant rainfall. The incident occurred around 12 noon as the Malwa Express, en route from Jammu to Delhi and carrying passengers, was crossing the bridge. No casualties were reported in this incident.
Video shared on social media captured the moment when the retaining wall collapsed as the train was passing by. Officials said that Chakki River, locally known as Chakki 'Khad', has been overflowing due to continuous rainfall. The surge in water level, combined with ongoing illegal mining in the area, weakened the structure, leading to the collapse of the retaining wall.
Though the bridge itself did not collapse, the landslide raised fresh fears of further damage, prompting immediate inspections and repair work by railway personnel.
A section of the Airport Enclave Road, which connects Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, was also washed away in the heavy flow of Chakki Khad. As a result, residents of three Himachal Pradesh Panchayats, Majra, Damtal, and Mohtali have been cut off from surrounding areas.
Indora SDM Surendra Thakur visited the site with officials from the Public Works Department. He said efforts were underway to coordinate with the Army and Pathankot administration to restore temporary access for affected residents. Indora MLA Malendra Rajan blamed illegal mining for the damage and confirmed the Chief Minister had been informed.
Read More