Malnutrition Hits 30% Of Under Five Kids In Telangana: Report

Amaravati: Malnutrition continues to be a major health concern among children in Telangana, reveals a report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

According to the fourth issue of publication titled 'Children in India-2025' released during the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations on September 25 in Chandigarh, 29.6 percent of five-year-old children in the state are underweight.

The number of underweight kids is higher in the rural areas compared to urban regions. For instance, rural areas have registered 31.4 percent underweight children compared to 25.1 percent in urban regions. The report highlights a slight gender disparity, with 29.2 percent of boys and 30.1 percent of girls suffering from malnutrition.

The 'Children in India-2025' report (ETV Bharat)

While malnutrition remains a pressing issue, a small proportion of children are also suffering from obesity. Around 2.8 percent boys and 2.6 percent girls are overweight with 2.6 percent children in rural areas and 3 percent in urban areas falling under this category.

Nutritional Deficiencies and Health Concerns