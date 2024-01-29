Loading...

Mallikarjun Kharge to Address 'Odisha Bachao Samabesh' in Bhubaneswar

This is the first time after taking charge as Congress president that Mallikarjun Kharge is visiting Odisha. Along with addressing the 'Odisha Bachao Samabesh', he will interact with party leaders and representatives from parties of INDIA bloc.

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will reach Odisha on Monday to address the 'Odisha Bachao Samabesh' in Bhbaneshwar.

The mega rally will be organised at the Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar. "Kharge's maiden visit to the state as Congress president is expected to give an impetus to party workers before the full-fledged campaign for the Lok Sabha elections begins," state Congress president Sarat Pattnayak said.

Kharge is coming to Odisha for the first time after taking charge of AICC. After arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, Kharge will directly head for the 'Odisha Bachao Samabesh'.

All MLAs and senior leaders of Odisha Congress, are scheduled to attend the mega rally. Workers and leaders are excited to take part at the rally. District presidents, block presidents, panchayat presidents along with thousands of party workers and common people are expected to be present at the gathering.

Apart from addressing the rally, Kharge will meet senior Congress leaders as well as the representatives from other parties of the INDIA bloc.

Informing about the grand event, Pattanayak claimed that the political situation in the state was favourable for the Congress as both the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP were "working together". "As both the BJD and the BJP are "hand in gloves with each other", the Congress is the lone opposition party here. Khargeji is coming to show the way on how to defeat both the BJD and BJP and thereby change the political landscape of Odisha," Pattanayak said.

During his maiden Odisha trip, Kharge is likely to discuss about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that is supposed to enter the state on February 14.

