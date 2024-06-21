People 'Betrayed by Modi-Shah Promise' of Making Assam Flood Free: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday hit out at the BJP over flood management in Assam, claiming that people have been squarely betrayed by the "double engine Modi-Shah" promise of making Assam flood free.



The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday with over four lakh people reeling under the deluge in several districts, officials said.



Several major rivers, including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level as per reports till Thursday evening.



"The flood situation in Assam is grim. Lakhs of people are affected in 15 districts and 36 people have lost their lives, till now. Congress party stands in solidarity with the people of Assam. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," Kharge said in a post on X.



"We expect the Modi government and Assam government to provide prompt assistance, relief and compensation to the affected people. People of the state have been squarely betrayed by the 'double engine' Modi-Shah promise of making Assam 'a flood free state'," he said.



"In the past 10 years, on every issue, Modi government has only indulged in the politics of lies, deceit and treachery! India suffers due to the BJP," the Congress chief said.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Assam government to speed up relief and rescue operations for the flood-affected people in the state and also provide compensation to the families of the deceased.



In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said there are reports of floods in Assam which have badly disrupted life. "The news of 36 people dying in this disaster so far is saddening. Several lakh people in 19 districts of the state are affected by the floods.

It is an appeal to the state government to speed up relief and rescue operations for the flood-affected people and also provide compensation to the families of the deceased," the Congress general secretary said. "I appeal to Congress workers and leaders to help the affected people in every possible way," she said.



Over four lakh people in 19 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri - continued to reel under floodwater, the officials said.



The state has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past few days, leading to the deluge. The death toll in this year's floods, landslides and storms has reached 36.