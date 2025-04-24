Male Mahadeshwara Hills Declared Alcohol-Free, Siddaramaiah Bans Bringing Liquor From Outside

Bengaluru: Male Mahadeshwara Hills, a pilgrim town in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, located around 150 kilometres south of Bengaluru has been declared alcohol-free. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Shri Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

Currently, there is a ban on sale of liquor in the jurisdiction of the Shri Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, but visitors were allowed to bring liquor from outside. "Now onwards, even bringing alcohol from outside will be banned. Officers must strictly enforce this," the CM instructed.

The move came after the CM's attention was drawn towards the rising illegal liquor sales in the temple town.

The CM also reviewed the ongoing development work undertaken by the Authority. During this, he took the member secretary of the Shri Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority to task for not implementing some of the decisions of the Authority even after one and a half years.

At the meeting, it was also decided to use ghee of only Karnataka's home-grown brand 'Nandini' for preparing laddus in the temples of the state so as to improve quality and taste just like the laddus distributed at Tirupati. It was also decided to sell a laddu weighing 100 gram for Rs 35.

During the day, Siddaramaiah chaired a cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills. He said that now onwards cabinet meetings will be held in four regions of the state namely Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Bijapur.