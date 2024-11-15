Mystery Over Maldives National's Death Inside Bengaluru Lodge

Bengaluru: A 43-year-old citizen of Maldives was found dead at a lodge in Bengaluru's RT Nagar on Thursday. RT Nagar Police, identifying the deceased as Hasan Suhail, registered a case and initiated an investigation. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The body has been sent to the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital and a letter has been penned to the embassy of the Maldives and immigration officials seeking details of the deceased, police said.

Suhail, who arrived in Bengaluru on November 10 checked into Krishnaa Comforts Lodge in Sulthangunta. He was last seen by the lodge staff in his room on the evening of November 12, police said. After that, his room was locked from the inside and the staff did not know about his whereabouts, officials said.

Despite knocking several times and dialling his number, he didn't come out of the room on Wednesday or order food. Suspicious, the staff alerted RT Nagar police who broke open the door and found him dead.

Another point to be noted in this case is that Suhail had booked a flight ticket to Bhopal on November 11 but did not board the flight. He had also booked a ticket from Bhopal to Mumbai on November 14 and from Mumbai to the Maldives on November 15, police added.

Since a VISA is not required to travel to India from Maldives, police are trying to find out the reason behind Suhai's travel here. The fact that he booked tickets to Bhopal and did not fly to Madhya Pradesh is also been investigated, police officials said.