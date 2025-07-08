Malda School Boy's Body Kept In Freezer For Six Days, Family To Move Calcutta High Court Seeking Second Autopsy

Malda: In a bizarre incident, the family of a Class VIII student, who allegedly died by suicide in a private school hostel here, has kept his body in a freezer for the last six days, demanding a second autopsy. Alleging foul play, the family has said they will move the Calcutta High Court so that "truth comes out" over the cause of their child's suspicious death.

On the night of July 2, 13-year-old Srikant Mandal was found dead at the hostel of a private school in Manikchak, West Bengal. The hostel authorities claimed that he died by suicide. However, his family members refused to accept this explanation, alleging that Srikant may have died due to physical torture by the hostel incharge.

Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the Manikchak police station. After a post-mortem at Malda Medical College, police handed over the body to the family on July 3. However, instead of cremating the boy, his family kept the body in a large refrigerator at their home in Kedartola village under Hiranandpur gram panchayat of Manikchak block.

Srikant's father Premlal Mandal, a migrant worker who was in Delhi when the incident occurred, rushed home upon hearing the news. Still in shock, Premlal said, "We received the autopsy report yesterday, but we are not satisfied with it. We want a second post-mortem. We are filing an application in the Calcutta High Court. My son cannot take his own life. He died due to physical abuse in the hostel."

As per reports, the family has already drafted the petition through their lawyer at the Malda District Court and plans to submit it to the High Court soon. Advocate Abhishek Mishra, who is assisting the family, confirmed that they are knocking on the doors of the High Court in this regard.

The family's suspicion deepened after alleged inconsistencies surfaced in the autopsy report. Another lawyer of Malda district court, Amitabh Maitra, pointed out that while the report mentions death by hanging, it also notes a hematoma-bleeding under the skin, on deceased Srikant's head. "A head injury like that cannot happen in a case of hanging. It suggests he was struck on the head," Maitra said.

Since July 3, Srikant's body has been preserved in a refrigerator, with the family barring media and outsiders from approaching. While the local Manikchak police and block administration are aware of the situation, they have refrained from visiting the family or urging cremation. While opposition party leaders have visited the home, no one from the ruling party has met the grieving family, sources said.

As of now, no response has been received from any district police official in this regard. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav did not respond despite repeated calls. However, Manikchak BDO Anup Chakraborty said, "Police officers are in touch with the family. Necessary steps will be taken soon."

