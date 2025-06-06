Lost & Found: Malda Cops Help Reunite Nepal Teenager With Mother After 11 days; He Cycled 450 kms To Reach Bengal

Malda: A teenager from Nepal with difficulties in speech and hearing, who suddenly vanished from his home after being scolded by his mother on a bicycle, was sent to his parents by police in West Bengal's Malda district. He cycled about 450 km and came to Malda, cycling for 450 km for 11 days. The boy who was upset after his mother scolded him, fled home with his bicycle and travelled randomly to an unknown destination.

Sweating in the intense heat, the teenager sat in the shade of a tree and started sobbing in loneliness. Locals had no idea that the teenager had come to Chanchal from Nepal on a bicycle.

The people of the area started interrogating him. However since he was unable to speak or hear, he could not answer their questions. Finally, the locals informed the Chanchal police station. Then the cops of Chanchal police station rescued the boy and finally handed him over to his mother.

Identifying Shashi Yadav (14) was an uphill task for police. They came to know after toiling hard that he belongs to Madhesh province of Nepal. Shashi's house lies in Loharpatti, which falls under ward number 4 of Mahottari district.

Father Phulbaba Yadav is a labourer by profession. He is currently working in the United Arab Emirates. Mother Biva Devi Yadav takes care of the household chores. Shashi has two brothers and one sister. On May 25, for some reason, Biva Devi scolded Shashi. He got annoyed after being scolded by her mother and left home. In this way, he passed one village after another. he came down to the plains, and on Monday afternoon, the residents of Gaurhand village spotted him.



Police struggle to trace boy's house

The cops of Chanchal police station have struggled a great bit to find out Shashi's identity first. After having failed to divulge facts, cops roped in Sahana Parveen, a primary teacher by profession, who has been specially trained for the deaf and dumb.

Upon arriving at Chanchal police station, she first tried to understand the attitude of the teenager. Shashi could only understand Nepali and knew a bit of Hindi. After a long effort, Shashi finally could reveal his name. At the same time, he said the name of his village was 'Khutta'. He could not tell anything beyond that.

Then, two sub-inspectors of Chanchal police station — Kajal Das and Biplob Mandal — became eager to find out Shashi's address. Constable Ajay Oraon also accompanied them. They started identifying the village or town by the name Khutta by accessing Google Maps.

Places named Khutta can be found in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. But Shashi could not recognise his own area after watching the videos of those places. Despite all this, the three policemen refused to give up and kept trying. Finally, Shashi appeared elated after watching the video of Khutta village in Nepal and indicated by gestures that that was his village.

After Shashi was able to recognise his village, Constable Ajay Oraon contacted a voluntary organisation in Nepal over the phone. He also sent them Shashi's photo. The people of that organisation found out Shashi's full address in a short period. Members of the Nepali volunteer organisation went to Shashi's house and made a video call to Oraon.

Mother called in

Shashi was able to recognise her mother and siblings through the video call. Biva Devi was called to Malda by the Chanchal police station. On Wednesday, Biva Devi arrived at the Chanchal police station accompanied by some relatives.

After verifying all the information, with the permission of the Chairperson of the Malda District Child Welfare Association, IC Purnendukumar Kundu of Chanchal police station handed over Shashi to her mother on Wednesday. A mighty happy Biva Devi returned home with her son on Wednesday night.

“I scolded my son. He left home miffed with his bicycle. We searched a lot when he did not return home even at night. But we could not find my son. I could not believe that he had come this far on a bicycle. We finally found my son after 11 days of his disappearance. I am grateful to the Chanchal police station for this. His father is now abroad. I do not know what I would have said to him if I had not found my son. Anyway, I will never scold him again,” Biva Devi told ETV Bharat.

Sahana Parveen said, "At first, the boy was not cooperating. He didn't even want to eat. I gave him my mobile phone. At first, he started watching cartoons. After a while, he stopped watching cartoons. At one point, I noticed he stopped watching cartoons and opened Google Maps to search for something. I gave him a piece of paper and asked him to write down what he was looking for on the paper. He wrote Khutta in Hindi on the paper. From that, I understood that he knew Hindi. He could write his name. But he couldn't write his parents' names or anything else. I informed the police officers about the matter. I gave food to the boy. Then, he started eating food. But his address was still not confirmed."

Sahana further said, "Even though there are places called Khutta in four states of the country, Shashi could not identify those areas. On the advice of the IC, I kept trying. Suddenly, he drew a picture of a flag on paper. At first, I thought he had drawn a picture of a temple. Then I opened the map of India in front of him. Then Shashi identified Nepal. Then I compared his drawing with the national flag of Nepal. I opened Google Maps in front of him. Then he could identify his own address. However, by then the police officers had also found out Shashi's full identity through their own efforts."

Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, "The Chanchal police have done the impossible possible. It is unimaginable that a deaf and dumb foreign teenager was rescued and returned to his family in such a short time."