Malayalis Await Kerala Native Eric Sukumaran's Victory, Representation in British House Of Commons

Thiruvananthapuram: Eric Sukumaran, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is preparing to become the Malayali presence in the UK's House of Commons. Eric Sukumaran is contesting from the South Gate and Wood Green constituency as a conservative candidate. The polling began in the UK on Thursday to elect their representatives.

Britain has a sizable population of Malayalis, who are waiting with bated breath to see the representation of a Sukumaran in the British Parliament. The 38-year-old Eric Sukumaran is seeking the voters' mandate from London's South Gate and Wood Green constituency as a representative of the Conservative Party led by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Born to Johny Sukumaran from Anchutengu near Attingal and Anita Sukumaran from Varkala, Eric Sukumaran was brought up in the UK. Having obtained an MBA from Oxford University, Eric joined the banking sector.

Sukumaran cleared the British Civil Service and played an active role in various government projects over the years. He has also worked with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His wife is Lindsay, a native of Colorado, USA.

The results of the elections will be announced at 3 am on July 5 after the counting of votes begin at 10:30 pm in the 650 constituencies.

In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Sukumaran said, "The UK is a small country and immigration can affect the economy. To arrest this, we need to control the immigration , including from India, after the Covid-19 pandemic. The population of the UK is only about 7 crores and healthcare is free for everyone in the UK."

"If there is an annual migration of 5 to 10 lakhs, control is necessary," he added. According to him, the health sector should not become a financial burden of the government. "My view is that there should not be an entry into politics from college. Many people in the UK enter politics straight out of college. If you enter politics from college, you lose practical lessons from society," Eric pointed out.

Though he lives far away from Kerala, his love for home food has not diminished. He likes to relish Neymeen pollichathu, a delicacy, which he used to eat when he was a child.