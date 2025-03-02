ETV Bharat / state

Malayali Man Who Attempted Entering Israel From Jordan Shot Dead By Army

A group of four Malayalis was crossing into Israel when Jordanian armed forces opened fire, leaving one dead, another injured and two jailed.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Updated : Mar 2, 2025, 3:16 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayali man was shot dead while reportedly attempting to cross into Israel from Jordan. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Perera, a native of Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram.

Gabriel had travelled to Jordan on a tourist visa and was fatally shot by the Jordanian armed forces when he was crossing to Israel from Jordan. Gabriel reportedly sustained a gunshot wound on his head and succumbed to his injuries. The Embassy has confirmed his death.

Another individual, Edison, a native of Menamkulam who was trying to enter Israel along with Gabriel, received a bullet injury on his leg. Edison received treatment and returned to India. Two other Malayali persons who were also accompanying them are currently imprisoned in Israel.

It has been learnt that the Jordanian army allegedly opened fire to prevent the group of four Malayalis from crossing the border. The four persons tried to hide among rocks but were caught.

Later, the Embassy informed Gabriel’s family of his death via email but the matter came to light only after Edison returned to India after treatment. Edison informed about the incident to Gabriel's family. Gabriel and Edison, who were neighbors, had travelled to Jordan together.

The incident has sparked protests and authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether any agent was involved to smuggle the group into Israel. Police and intelligence agency are probing the incident.

