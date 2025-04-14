Malayalam New year 2025: Vishu Celebrated With Devotion And Grandeur Across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Vishu, an important festival to welcome the Malayali New Year, was celebrated with religious fervour and grandeur across Kerala and by the Malayali communities worldwide on Sunday.
A large crowd of devotees also thronged at major temples, including Guruvayur and Sabarimala, to mark a day of prosperity, renewal, and start of the agricultural cycle.
At Guruvayur Temple, devotees queued up for the early-morning Vishukkani darshan as per the traditions, while the ceremonial distribution of sanctified Ayyappa golden lockets drew thousands to Sabarimala.
People also adorn their homes with seasonal produce, blooming kani konna flowers, and glowing oil lamps to welcome the Malayali New Year.
Vishu is also marked with the refreshing arrival of spring, fruit-laden trees, cucumber vines and the appearance of the Vishu birds, like balladeers singing the heroics of ancient times. The celebrations also bring the families together wearing the Vishukkani and Vishukodi (new clothes), exchange Kaineettam (gift money), and enjoy grand feasts Sadhya.
Celebrations at Guruvayur Temple
The temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees, who visited it for Vishukkani darshan (viewing of the auspicious arrangement) and to see Lord Krishna during the early hours of Vishu. The temple management allows devotees to view the Kani before dawn (from 2:45 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.) at the sanctum sanctorum and prayer hall.
The Melshanti (chief priest), Kavapramarath Achyuthan Namboothiri, prepared the Kani around 2 a.m., when devotees had already lined up for the much-awaited darshan.
Ayyappa golden lockets distributed at Sabrimala
Sabarimala also witnessed an immense gathering on Vishu, as the temple management started distributing golden lockets featuring an image of Lord Ayyappa — sanctified at the Sabarimala sanctum. Minister V.N. Vasavan (Devaswom, Cooperative, and Port Departments) inaugurated the distribution ceremony at 8 a.m. near the temple flagpole. Travancore Devaswom Board President P.S. Prashanth and member Adv. A. Ajikumar were also present.
The first locket was handed over to a devotee selected from those who had booked online. The lockets are available in weights of two grams, four grams, and eight grams, and their prices range from Rs 19,300 to Rs 77,200.
Origin and religious significance
Vishu falls on the first day of the month of Medam in Malayalam, which marks the beginning of the new year. Medam 1 is considered the New Year when the Malayalam calendar begins with Chingam. That's where the inseparable connection between Vishu and agriculture comes in — the idea of a new year starting with Medam comes from the ancient agrarian calendar.
A popular legend associated with Vishu says that a demon, Narakasura, brought suffering and atrocities for people, and it was Lord Krishna and his consort Satyabhama who rode on Garuda to battle the demon.
Krishna killed Narakasura’s generals—Vasu, Vibhasu, Antariksha, Mura, Tamra, Aruna, Shravan, and Nabhasvan—before finally slaying Narakasura himself. Vishu is believed to celebrate Krishna’s victory over Narakasura, according to some traditions.
