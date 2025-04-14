ETV Bharat / state

Malayalam New year 2025: Vishu Celebrated With Devotion And Grandeur Across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Vishu, an important festival to welcome the Malayali New Year, was celebrated with religious fervour and grandeur across Kerala and by the Malayali communities worldwide on Sunday.

A large crowd of devotees also thronged at major temples, including Guruvayur and Sabarimala, to mark a day of prosperity, renewal, and start of the agricultural cycle.

At Guruvayur Temple, devotees queued up for the early-morning Vishukkani darshan as per the traditions, while the ceremonial distribution of sanctified Ayyappa golden lockets drew thousands to Sabarimala.

People also adorn their homes with seasonal produce, blooming kani konna flowers, and glowing oil lamps to welcome the Malayali New Year.

Vishu is also marked with the refreshing arrival of spring, fruit-laden trees, cucumber vines and the appearance of the Vishu birds, like balladeers singing the heroics of ancient times. The celebrations also bring the families together wearing the Vishukkani and Vishukodi (new clothes), exchange Kaineettam (gift money), and enjoy grand feasts Sadhya.

Celebrations at Guruvayur Temple

The temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees, who visited it for Vishukkani darshan (viewing of the auspicious arrangement) and to see Lord Krishna during the early hours of Vishu. The temple management allows devotees to view the Kani before dawn (from 2:45 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.) at the sanctum sanctorum and prayer hall.

The Melshanti (chief priest), Kavapramarath Achyuthan Namboothiri, prepared the Kani around 2 a.m., when devotees had already lined up for the much-awaited darshan.