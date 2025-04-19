Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested After Escape From Hotel In Ernakulam

Ernakulam: Police have arrested Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko and registered a case against him under sections 29 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following his alleged escape during a anti-drug operation raid at a hotel in Ernakulam.

Ernakulam ACP K Jayakumar said Chacko has been arrested and will be subjected to a medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital. During questioning, the actor reportedly stated that he fled the hotel because he mistook the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team for thugs. However, police did not find the explanation credible.

Police also scanned Chacko's phone to gather information on his WhatsApp calls, messages and UPI transactions. Based on the phone records and other findings, the police strongly suspect the actor abused drugs. Chacko's interrogation was led by Ernakulam ACP K Jayakumar, with Narcotic Cell ACP Abdul Salam also present. Chacko appeared before the North SHO at 10:30 am on Saturday, following a police notice served to him.

Sources indicate Chacko sought legal advice from prominent criminal lawyers before he was questioned by the police team. Still, police were able to elicit incriminating information during the interrogation. Police suspect Chacko abused drugs and this prompted his escape from the hotel. Police believe he risked his life during the escape while being aware of the potential consequences of being caught under the influence of drugs.

Based on confidential information, the DANSAF team had arrived at PGS Vedanta Hotel in North Ernakulam at around 11 on Wednesday. Chacko was reportedly present in a room on the third floor of the hotel. It is alleged Chacko received information of the police team's arrival and allegedly jumped from the room's window to the second floor. From there, he climbed down to the ground floor and fled. CCTV footage from the hotel lobby reportedly shows Chacko running away. Subsequently, police launched a widespread search for the actor but were unable to locate him. During his time in hiding, the actor also allegedly posted social media updates that appeared to challenge the police.

Chacko was an accused in Kerala's first registered cocaine case. He was arrested on January 31, 2015, from a flat in Kadavanthra on charge of possessing cocaine. However, the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of the accused in the case. The trial court acquitted Chacko pointing out significant lapses in the police investigation.

The trial court's order highlighted that the investigation was not done as per proper procedures and that the police did not adequately examine whether the actor and his friends had used cocaine. The court also noted that the seized cocaine was not properly analyzed to determine its components and no details were recorded in the search memo. Furthermore, no lady police officers were present during the search of a female accused. The court deemed such investigative failures as grounds for acquitting the accused, a decision that was considered a setback for the police. This recent incident has now provided the police with a new opportunity to pursue action against Chacko.

In the days leading up to this incident, there have been reports and discussions on alleged drug use within the Malayalam film industry. Actress Vincy Aloshious had publicly stated that she would no longer work with actors who use drugs on sets. She had also filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) against a co-actor, later identified as Chacko, for alleged inappropriate behavior under the influence of drugs during a film shoot. While she stated she wouldn't pursue a police complaint regarding the specific incident, the allegations have put a spotlight on Chacko and the broader issue of substance abuse in the industry.