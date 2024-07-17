Kerala: Malaria Reported in Malappuram; Four Including Odisha Native Diagnosed

Malappuram (Kerala): Four people, including a migrant worker from Odisha, are diagnosed with malaria in the Malappuram district of Kerala, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Odisha native is undergoing treatment. "The blood samples of 1200 people from Ponnani were examined and three were diagnosed. Preventive measures have been intensified by Ponnani municipality and the Health department. Mosquito control and destruction activities in the area will be carried out immediately," they added.

Another person was also diagnosed with malaria, they said. Early symptoms of malaria include fever along with severe shivering, headache and muscle pain. Beginning with shivering and severe fever and shivering recurring daily, alternate days, or every three days. There will be nausea, vomiting and coughing. Other symptoms include yellow skin and eyes.

Some people, especially those who have had malaria before, experience only mild symptoms like fever and severe headache. One can protect himself or herself from malaria by not getting bitten by mosquitoes.

Officials said that people should be careful against mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, especially in the Monsoon season. "Destruction of mosquito sources should be emphasized. Waterlogging should be avoided. The premises of houses, offices, institutions and public places should be kept clean. Wear clothing that covers the body, and use mosquito nets and lotions to avoid mosquito bites. People with fever should be careful not to get bitten by mosquitoes," they added.