Malaria Outbreak In Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Lack Of Doctors, Medicine Shortage Hits Healthcare Services At Koleng PHC

Bastar: At a time when malaria outbreak has gripped Naxal-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, allegedly, shortage of doctors and medicines seems to have worsened the crisis in Darbha block near Jagdalpur, where 100 cases have been reported in the last 40 days and a child has died this year.

While the local administration claimed to have provided all facilities, it has been alleged that little has been done to mitigate the woes of people residing in remote areas.

When a team from ETV Bharat visited Koleng, around 50 KM from Jagdalpur, to gauge the ground reality, it first reached the Primary Health Centre in the village, where they saw how a child suffering from malaria was brought in urgently for treatment. A staff nurse examined the child and provided medicines. The nurse was also seen attending to 2-3 more malaria patients, all in the absence of doctors.

Nalwati Maurya, a staff nurse at the Koleng PHC, said, "At least 90 malaria-positive patients were treated in July, and 11 more have come in August."

While the PHC usually relies on Ayush and RMA doctors from Darbha, locals alleged that the RMA doctor has not shown up in the last 2-3 weeks. In the absence of doctors, the burden falls entirely on just two nurses, one of whom is regular and another appointed by National Health Mission (NHM).

This apart, there is a severe shortage of essential medicines. The main anti-malaria drug, Primaquine, is not available. Even basic medicines like paracetamol are not coming from the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC). This shortage of medicines has affected not just Koleng, but the entire Darbha block.

On the prevailing situation, village health coordinator Mithlesh Bhondekar stated that the health centre is facing staff shortages too. He said, "There is shortage of dressers and pharmacists in the hospital. Also, ward boys or ward maids are very few in number. There are only two staff nurses. At present, there is no Community Health Officer (CHO) at the sub-centre either, forcing the limited staff to handle all tasks."