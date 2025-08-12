Malaria Outbreak In Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Lack Of Doctors, Medicine Shortage Hits Healthcare Services At Koleng PHC

Bastar: At a time when malaria outbreak has gripped Naxal-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, allegedly, shortage of doctors and medicines seems to have worsened the crisis in Darbha block near Jagdalpur, where 100 cases have been reported in the last 40 days and a child has died this year.
While the local administration claimed to have provided all facilities, it has been alleged that little has been done to mitigate the woes of people residing in remote areas.
When a team from ETV Bharat visited Koleng, around 50 KM from Jagdalpur, to gauge the ground reality, it first reached the Primary Health Centre in the village, where they saw how a child suffering from malaria was brought in urgently for treatment. A staff nurse examined the child and provided medicines. The nurse was also seen attending to 2-3 more malaria patients, all in the absence of doctors.
Nalwati Maurya, a staff nurse at the Koleng PHC, said, "At least 90 malaria-positive patients were treated in July, and 11 more have come in August."
While the PHC usually relies on Ayush and RMA doctors from Darbha, locals alleged that the RMA doctor has not shown up in the last 2-3 weeks. In the absence of doctors, the burden falls entirely on just two nurses, one of whom is regular and another appointed by National Health Mission (NHM).
This apart, there is a severe shortage of essential medicines. The main anti-malaria drug, Primaquine, is not available. Even basic medicines like paracetamol are not coming from the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC). This shortage of medicines has affected not just Koleng, but the entire Darbha block.
On the prevailing situation, village health coordinator Mithlesh Bhondekar stated that the health centre is facing staff shortages too. He said, "There is shortage of dressers and pharmacists in the hospital. Also, ward boys or ward maids are very few in number. There are only two staff nurses. At present, there is no Community Health Officer (CHO) at the sub-centre either, forcing the limited staff to handle all tasks."
The hospital building itself is in poor condition. Even though it was built recently, the structure is leaking during rains. The solar water tank has been non-functional for the last three years. Inside the PHC, the toilets are broken, and there is water seepage throughout the premises.
Staff and villagers recalled how everyone had joined hands to work together during the recent road accident in Chandameta due to the lack of basic health facilities.
When asked, Bastar's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Basak said he was unaware of the doctor's prolonged absence and medicine shortage and got to know from the ETV Bharat team. He, however, assured to investigate the matter and take necessary action. "Information about absence of doctor(s) and shortage of doctors has been received from you. Necessary action will be taken after a detailed investigation," Dr Basak told ETV Bharat.
Symptoms Of Malaria: Doctors have advised people to get tested for malaria if they develop symptoms like fever, cold, headache, body pain, vomiting or weakness. These are signs of malaria and need examination by a doctor.
Precautions At Home: To protect yourself from the disease, use mosquito nets, wear full-sleeved clothes, close doors and windows before evening and spray insecticide if required.
Beware Of Cerebral Malaria
Doctors have warned that cerebral malaria is a deadly form of malaria. In this, patients may suffer from a high fever up to 103 degrees, and develop severe headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, and may even complain of difficulty in breathing. According to doctors, in cerebral malaria, the blood vessels in the brain can swell, making it life-threatening.
