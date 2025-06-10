Making Reels, Photography Not Allowed In Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham Fair 2025

Haldwani: The renowned Kainchi Dham Mela in Uttarakhand's Nainital district is scheduled to commence on June 15, celebrating its foundation day. Lakhs of devotees are anticipated to attend the fair on Foundation Day. If you are considering attending the fair, here is a list of things you should know to plan your spiritual journey hassle-free.

Firstly, the Kainchi Dham Ashram (Neem Karoli Baba Ashram) administration has banned photography, videography and making reels during the fair. Similar to the previous year, taxis or private vehicles will be allowed only till Bhawali. From there, shuttle services will be made available to reach the fair. District authorities have announced a zero-traffic zone on 14 and 15 June on the Haldwani-Almora National Highway.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh held a meeting on Monday with the officials regarding arrangements for the fair. Singh directed officials to completely close all sorts of bhandaras, food vans and hand carts on the Nainital-Bhimtal-Bhawali road en route to Kainchi Dham.

The government announced that the shuttle service will run from Haldwani, Bhimtal, Bhawali, Nainital and Garampani. Devotees arriving on two-wheelers will need to park their vehicles in Nagar Palika ground in Bhawali and are mandated to use the shuttle service only. Two additional shuttle services will be arranged exclusively for the elderly, sick and disabled.

During the meeting, Singh enquired about the arrangements being made for drinking water, electricity supply and toilets in the parking places and instructed the officials to complete all the arrangements by June 12. She also instructed officials to deploy additional employees for regular cleaning in the fair premises and to clean the Shipra River regularly.

If any sevadaar wants to provide voluntary service, he can provide service in his land or parking places; for this, advance permission needs to be obtained from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Kainchi Dham.

About 100 buses will be deployed in the shuttle service from Haldwani to Bhimtal, 40 from Bhimtal to Kainchi Dham to the old forest department post, and 50 small and big vehicles from Nainital to the sanatorium. The District Magistrate directed officials to ensure fixed fare-related stickers on taxis coming from all the routes so that the devotees do not have to face any kind of trouble.