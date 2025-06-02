Make In India Vs Made in China: Can Indian Industry Bridge the Gap?

Bengaluru: As India pushes its ‘Make in India’ drive, industry leaders say the country is making steady progress—but challenges remain as scaling up to match the manufacturing dominance of China can be an onerous task.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the just concluded India MSME Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, Dr VG Kiran Kumar, industrialist and director at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), shared critical insights on the future of Indian manufacturing.

"The idea of replacing 'Made in China' with 'Made in India' is not just aspirational anymore—it is possible,” Dr. Kumar said. “China has built a reputation for producing everything from a needle to an aircraft, in a range of qualities and at massive volumes. India, on the other hand, is still catching up, but we’ve made significant strides," he added.

He noted that the 'Make in India' initiative has already shown nearly 90% success in implementation. However, the challenge lies in volume and consistency. “The key difference is that Chinese manufacturers receive bulk orders and produce on a massive scale. In India, MSMEs often struggle to receive large-volume orders, and this affects their ability to scale and sustain operations,” he explained.

Held from May 30 to June 1, the India MSME Conclave 2025 saw participation from over 250 exhibitors, policymakers, and industry leaders. The event provided a platform for collaboration and policy-level engagement aimed at boosting small and medium enterprises.

A significant outcome of the conclave was the approval of loans by the State Bank of India for over two dozen micro and small enterprises (MSMEs). “It’s encouraging to see this kind of financial support,” Dr. Kumar said. “But alongside funding, we also need to address ground-level issues.”

He pointed to infrastructure problems plaguing Peenya—South Asia’s largest industrial area that houses thousands of MSMEs and employs over 2 lakh workers. “Basic facilities like proper roads, consistent water supply, and safety measures like fire-fighting infrastructure are still lacking,” he said.

Industry representatives including FKCCI, KASSIA, and Peenya Industries Association (PIA) presented these issues directly to key ministers, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Union MSME Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who assured that action would be taken.

“We are optimistic,” Dr. Kumar added. “The MSME Conclave has shown us what is possible when industry and government come together. In the future, we plan to make this an annual event to continue driving support for Indian enterprises.”

As India seeks to reduce its dependence on imports, especially from China, industry experts believe that consistent policy support, infrastructure development, and facilitating bulk orders will be crucial to making Indian manufacturing truly competitive on a global scale.