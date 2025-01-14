Makara Sankranti Brings Bengaluru Together: A Festival Of Harvest, Tradition, And Harmony

Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru wore a festive look as people from all walks of life came together to celebrate Makara Sankranti, the harvest festival that symbolises joy, abundance, and hope. Residents, irrespective of religion or caste, exchanged greetings of "Happy Makara Sankranti", spreading messages of love and unity.

The streets of the city were bustling with vendors selling fresh groundnuts, avare kayi (hyacinth beans), sugarcane, and vibrant flowers. These essentials brought an agricultural charm to Bengaluru’s markets, reminding many of the city’s agrarian roots. Though urbanisation has transformed Bengaluru into a concrete jungle, festivals like Sankranti rekindle the essence of its rural past.

Prominent environmentalist Revathi Kamath shared her nostalgic memories of the lush green fields that once surrounded the city. "I remember a time when ragi and groundnut crops were abundant near Bannerghatta Road. Farmers used to face challenges with elephants raiding their fields before retreating to the forests of Bannerghatta and Anekal. It feels surreal to see those fields replaced by towering apartments today," she reflected.

Despite this rapid urban expansion, Bengaluru still relies heavily on the surrounding agricultural belt. Nearby villages and towns like Hoskote, Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Ramanagara, and Anekal remain vital, supplying the city with fresh produce, including grapes, mangoes, tomatoes, and greens. Festivals like Sankranti strengthen this bond between the city and its rural neighbours, showcasing the interdependence between urban and rural livelihoods.

Makara Sankranti also serves as a reminder of how shared traditions bring communities closer. "The celebration transcends barriers," said Revathi at the bustling Basavanagudi market. "Everyone enjoys the festive atmosphere, from buying fresh ingredients for ellu-bella (a traditional mix of sesame and jaggery) to flying colourful kites in the open skies."

In sync with the festival's vibrant spirit, Bengaluru hosted events like kite-flying competitions and sweet fairs. The sight of colourful kites soaring high and the aroma of festive treats filled the air, spreading cheer and hope for a prosperous year ahead. As Bengaluru continues to grow, festivals like Makara Sankranti stand as a testament to the city’s cultural richness, where tradition and progress coexist in harmony.