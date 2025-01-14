Makar Sankranti: Cockfight & Gambling Events Thrive In Andhra; Winners Get EVs, Bullets & More

Bhimavaram: Despite prohibition, cockfights and gambling events continue to be major attractions during Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. These activities draw huge crowds who bet heavily on specially-trained fighter cocks.

While the cockfight ('Kodi Pandalu' in local parlance) events started a week before the Makar Sankranti festival, it gradually gained momentum on Bhogi, as all the arenas in Bhimavaram, Akiveedu, Kamavarapukota, Palakollu, Narasapuram, and nearby areas came alive to witness high stakes battle between the roosters. In addition to cockfight, people also host gundata (dice games) and other betting events in the region.

Thousands of enthusiasts including local politicians and celebrities, some even from other states, arrived in luxury vehicles on Sunday midnight to witness and participate in different betting events. The event venues at Pedaamiram, Degapuram and Seesali, resembled movie sets, with installation of digital LED screens for better viewing of all the events. Believe it or not, people placed bets ranging from thousands to as high as Rs 25 lakh for predicting the winner in cockfight, making it a high-stakes affair. At Kothapadu, brief presence of YSRCP leaders reportedly created a tense atmosphere.

Bullet Motorcycles, EVs For Winners

Besides cash prize, Bullet motorcycles and gold ornaments were also given to winners in some of the events in Bhimavaram, Veeravasaram, Polavaram and other mandals. One of the participants from Kaikaluru mandal won a Bullet after competing in chicken race at Bomminampadu. Another contestant from Mandavalli mandal bagged Bullet after taking part in multiple cockfights. Some people even received electric scooters as rewards, which spiced up the competitions.

If reports are anything to go by, Andhra Pradesh is set to witness fierce cockfights during these three days from January 13 to 15, with as much as Rs 700 crore likely to be wagered in these events.