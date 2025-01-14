Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti

Ahmedabad: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad this morning and flew kites from the rooftop of a building in Memnagar area.

Shah arrived at Shantiniketan Society in Memnagar area at around 11 am to celebrate the festival. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation mayor Pratimaben Jain and several BJP leaders joined in the celebrations. A grand welcome was accorded to Shah on the occasion. After this, the Union Minister flew kites from the rooftop of the building.

However, Shah's kites were cut off twice by other kites. As soon as Shah started flying a kite, it was cut off by another person's kite. Then, after a short break, he flew the second kite, which too was cut off within two minutes. After that, several BJP leaders accompanying him took to kite flying. The popular phrase 'Kai Po Che' echoed as winning teams triumphed over others.

CM Bhupendra Patel has extended his best wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Taking to his X handle, the CM wrote, "Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP and Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti festival with the locals at Shantiniketan Society in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, and wished everyone a happy festival. The members of the society decorated the Shantiniketan Society with beautiful colorful kites and rangoli. This occasion was very joyful with everyone. Thanks to the members of the society for the warm welcome."

In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti, known as Uttarayan, is celebrated with kite flying and preparation of traditional dishes.