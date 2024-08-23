Major Twist In Tamil Nadu NCC Camp Rape Case; Accused Sivaraman Dies At Hospital Days After Attempting Suicide

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): In a major twist to the Tamil Nadu NCC camp rape case, accused Sivaraman, who attempted suicide recently, died at a hospital in Salem early on Friday.

Sivaraman, who was arrested in the case of sexually harassing a school girl by running a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri, was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital for further treatment after attempting suicide with rat poison, died today at around 5.30 am.

Case History: A 12-year-old girl student attending a camp at a private school near Bargur in Krishnagiri district accused Sivaraman (30), a former executive of Naam Tamilar Party and a fake coach of rape.

Police have arrested 11 people including Sivaraman under the POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has formed a SIT headed by I.G. Bhavaneswari to investigate the matter.

Krishnagiri S.P. Thangadurai said that Sivaraman first attempted suicide by eating rat poison on July 11 due to a family problem. After he was shifted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, the rape accused again attempted to kill himself at the hospital two days before his arrest.

Father Also Killed In Road Accident: Sivaraman's father Ashokumar (61), too was killed in a road accident. It is learnt that Ashokumar was on way to his home in Thimmapuram Gandhi Nagar area from Kaveripatnam on a two-wheeler at when he suddenly lost control and died in the road accident at around 11.30 pm on Thursday night. Ashokumar was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The Kaveripatnam police recovered the body and sent it to the government hospital for autopsy.