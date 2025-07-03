ETV Bharat / state

Major Train Accident In Jharkhand's Sahibganj, No Human Casualties Reported

Sahibganj: In a major train accident on Thursday morning, a freight train with 14 bogies collided with a stationary goods train at the Binduvasini rack loading site in Berhadwa block here in Jharkhand.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the freight train was running without a driver or brakes. “The collision led to a massive derailment, with loaded bogies toppling off the tracks,” they said.

Sources claimed that the moving train had been parked at the Barhadwa Rack Loading Yard, but suddenly it began to roll on its own and hit another train parked on the same track. Later, a video of the incident, showing bogies climbing over each other and falling violently, appeared on social media.

No human casualties; 14 goats killed.

According to officials, no human lives were lost in the accident, but at least 14 goats grazing near the track were hit by the derailed bogies.