Major Train Accident In Jharkhand's Sahibganj, No Human Casualties Reported

Eyewitnesses alleged the freight train was running without a driver. The collision led to a massive derailment, with loaded bogies toppling off the tracks.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Sahibganj: In a major train accident on Thursday morning, a freight train with 14 bogies collided with a stationary goods train at the Binduvasini rack loading site in Berhadwa block here in Jharkhand.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the freight train was running without a driver or brakes. “The collision led to a massive derailment, with loaded bogies toppling off the tracks,” they said.

Sources claimed that the moving train had been parked at the Barhadwa Rack Loading Yard, but suddenly it began to roll on its own and hit another train parked on the same track. Later, a video of the incident, showing bogies climbing over each other and falling violently, appeared on social media.

No human casualties; 14 goats killed.

According to officials, no human lives were lost in the accident, but at least 14 goats grazing near the track were hit by the derailed bogies.

They claimed that the financial damage to the railway was estimated to be in the lakhs. “Cranes and equipment have been brought in from Malda Division and Sahibganj to begin clearing the derailed bogies,” officials said.

According to Malda Division PRO Pranay Kumar, senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), are at the site to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, the railway administration has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

“Preliminary reports suggest a possible technical fault or human error. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” Kumar said.

Locals, who witnessed the incident, expressed shock. “It was terrifying, like something out of a movie. I still have goosebumps thinking about it,” said one eyewitness.

