Major Train Accident Averted In Rajasthan: Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes After Motorcycle Scrap Placed On Railway Track; RPF Launches Probe

Baran (Rajasthan): The loco pilot of a train in Rajasthan has claimed to have averted a major tragedy by applying emergency brakes to avoid derailment due to a motorcycle scrap placed on the railway track in Baran district of the state, railway officials said.

The Railway Protection Force has registered a case into the incident to ascertain whether the scrap was inadvertently left on the track or under a well-knit conspiracy.

RPF Commandant A Naveen Kumar said that the incident took place on Aug 28 at 9:27 pm when the loco pilot of the train running on the Kota Bina railway line noticed the motorcycle scrap placed on the track near Chachauda village in Chhabra area.

Kumar said that someone had left a motorcycle scrap on the railway line and covered it with mud. While a goods train collided with it, however, loco pilot Vinod Meena wisely stopped the goods train by applying emergency brakes, Kumar said. A case has been registered against an unknown person under CR number 284/2024 under sections 147, 153, 174 of the Railway Act 1989, Kumar said. GRP and local police along with people associated with railway management have also inspected the spot. Efforts are also being made to trace the owner of the motorcycle the scrap of which was found on the track on the basis of the chassis number.

A similar incident had come to light in Pali as well where the miscreants had placed concrete blocks on the railway track to derail the Vande Bharat train.