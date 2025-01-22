Bijapur: Amid the ongoing offensive against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, security forces on Wednesday recovered eight IEDs planted by the Naxalites in Bijapur district of the state, officials said.

A Bijapur police officer said that the total weight of all the IEDs is 40 kg. These 8 IEDs are of five kg each, he said. The BDS team of the security forces has defused them without injury to life and property, added the officer.

According to Bijapur police, the Naxalites had planted a series of eight IEDs on Pidia Road in Mutvendi of Gangalur police station area. Explosives of five kg each were recovered from different places on the road that were spotted by the security forces. The security forces saw the IED packed in a steel box from the unpaved road of Pidia Road after which it was recovered by the BDS team, which defused the explosives.

Major Tragedy Averted In Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover 8 IEDs In Bijapur (ETV Bharat)

In Bastar, the security forces have intensified the offensive against Naxalites in the past few days. Many Naxalites are being arrested and many others have surrendered before the security forces putting the Naxalites on the backfoot. The operation of the security forces is going on in all the seven districts of Bastar division.



In recent times, incidents of IED blasts have been on the rise in the districts of Bastar division.

On January 6, Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED blast in Bijapur district. Eight soldiers were killed in this incident.

On January 10, two separate incidents of pressure IED explosions took place in Orchha area of Narayanpur in which one villager was killed and three others were injured.

On January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in an IED blast in Sukma district. The same day, two policemen were injured in similar incidents of pressure IED explosion in Bijapur district.

On January 16, two Cobra commandos were injured in a pressure IED explosion planted by Naxalites in Bijapur.

On January 17, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in an IED explosion by Naxalites in Narayanpur district.