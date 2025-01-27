ETV Bharat / state

Major Target Killing Foiled In Punjab; Six Held: DGP

Chandigarh: In a major action against targeted killings in Punjab, the Counter Intelligence Amritsar has foiled a major target killing by arresting six persons involved in multiple killings including the murder of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022, police said.

In a post on X, Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that police have also recovered six sophisticated weapons and 40 live rounds from the arrested accused.

“Big Blow to Organised Crime! In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar foiled a major target killing in Punjab by arresting six persons They were involved in the murder of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian (2022), Sukhmeet Singh alias Deputy (2021) and were involved in firing at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan in September 2024. Recovery: 6 sophisticated weapons and 40 live rounds An FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell Amritsar. Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling organized crime networks and ensuring peace and harmony across the state,” the DGP Punjab wrote in the post.

Sources said that the arrested accused affiliated to the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, include the main accused Puneet Lakhanpal alias Sharma and Narinder Kumar alias Lali.