Major Success Against Naxals In Chhattisgarh: 7 Arrested, 5 Surrender In Bijapur and Narayanpur

Bijapur/Narayanpur: Security forces have achieved a major success on the Naxal front in Bijapur and Narayanpur districts. In Bijapur, four Naxalites were arrested. A joint team of Thana Bal DRG and Bastar Fighters from Thana Jangla had gone for area domination towards Matwada and Kupmeta. During the operation, three active Naxalites were captured with explosives in the Kupmeta forest.

Names of Naxalites arrested in Bijapur

The arrested Naxalites include Jitendra Kashyap, Chhotu Kashyap, Pandu Sodhi and Lachhu Tambu. Security forces recovered tiffin bombs, cordex wires, electric wires, batteries and digging tools from them.

Surrender of 5 Naxalites in Narayanpur

Influenced by the security forces’ efforts and the government's Naxal rehabilitation policy, five Naxalites surrendered in Narayanpur. Among them was the deputy commander of the Dasri Dhruv Zone Doctor Team, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh. SP Prabhat Kumar of Narayanpur confirmed the surrender. A reward of Rs 1 lakh each was declared for Chhannu Gota, Sita Wade and Sunita Wade alias Irpe.

Seven Naxalites arrested for IED blast

Additionally, three Naxalites involved in an IED blast on April 4 in Narayanpur, who killed one villager and injured another, have been arrested. In total, seven Naxalites have been arrested in the two districts—four in Bijapur and three in Narayanpur. These developments mark a triple success for the security forces in both regions.

