ETV Bharat / state

Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains

The heavy rains have led to a rise in the water level in major rivers cutting off Khatauli Etawah with Sawai Madhopur district headquarters.

Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains
Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kota: Amid heavy monsoon rain, major rivers in Hadoti division of Rajasthan are in spate cutting off Khatauli Etawah with Sawai Madhopur district headquarters.

Due to the incessant rain for the last four days, water levels in Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvan and Parvati rivers are continuously on the rise. The gushing waters overflowing on the under-construction bridge of Jharel in Chambal river, have cut off Khatauli Etawah from the district headquarters. The district administration has deployed police personnel to prevent people from coming near the bridge to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicular traffic towards Sawai Madhopur via Jharrel has been diverted via Gainta Makhida, Indragarh and Laban.

Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains
Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains (ETV Bharat)

The heavy rains have also disrupted traffic between Sheopur and Baran districts due to overflowing Parvati river on Kwanjapur culvert under Ayana police station limits of Kota district. SHO Ummed Singh said that a police contingent has been deployed on the spot as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that traffic on the Kota-Sheopur road will run smoothly due to a high altitude bridge on the Parvati river in Khatauli.

The gushing waters are being drained from the three dams built in Rajasthan on the Chambal river. Assistant Engineer of Water Resources Department Nikita Pareta said that 5905 cusecs of water is being discharged from Rana Pratap Sagar Dam. Similarly, 5690 cusecs of water is being released from Jawahar Sagar Dam and 7466 cusecs of water is being released from the Kota Barrage.

Read More:

  1. Monsoon Mayhem In India: Floods Bring Snakes Closer To Human Settlements
  2. Yellow Alert Issued For Four Days Of Rain In Delhi-NCR, AQI Shows Improvement

Kota: Amid heavy monsoon rain, major rivers in Hadoti division of Rajasthan are in spate cutting off Khatauli Etawah with Sawai Madhopur district headquarters.

Due to the incessant rain for the last four days, water levels in Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvan and Parvati rivers are continuously on the rise. The gushing waters overflowing on the under-construction bridge of Jharel in Chambal river, have cut off Khatauli Etawah from the district headquarters. The district administration has deployed police personnel to prevent people from coming near the bridge to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicular traffic towards Sawai Madhopur via Jharrel has been diverted via Gainta Makhida, Indragarh and Laban.

Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains
Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains (ETV Bharat)

The heavy rains have also disrupted traffic between Sheopur and Baran districts due to overflowing Parvati river on Kwanjapur culvert under Ayana police station limits of Kota district. SHO Ummed Singh said that a police contingent has been deployed on the spot as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that traffic on the Kota-Sheopur road will run smoothly due to a high altitude bridge on the Parvati river in Khatauli.

The gushing waters are being drained from the three dams built in Rajasthan on the Chambal river. Assistant Engineer of Water Resources Department Nikita Pareta said that 5905 cusecs of water is being discharged from Rana Pratap Sagar Dam. Similarly, 5690 cusecs of water is being released from Jawahar Sagar Dam and 7466 cusecs of water is being released from the Kota Barrage.

Read More:

  1. Monsoon Mayhem In India: Floods Bring Snakes Closer To Human Settlements
  2. Yellow Alert Issued For Four Days Of Rain In Delhi-NCR, AQI Shows Improvement

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAIN IN HADOTIRAJASTHAN RAINSRAJASTHANRAJASTHAN HADOTI RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.