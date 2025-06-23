Kota: Amid heavy monsoon rain, major rivers in Hadoti division of Rajasthan are in spate cutting off Khatauli Etawah with Sawai Madhopur district headquarters.

Due to the incessant rain for the last four days, water levels in Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvan and Parvati rivers are continuously on the rise. The gushing waters overflowing on the under-construction bridge of Jharel in Chambal river, have cut off Khatauli Etawah from the district headquarters. The district administration has deployed police personnel to prevent people from coming near the bridge to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicular traffic towards Sawai Madhopur via Jharrel has been diverted via Gainta Makhida, Indragarh and Laban.

Major Rivers In Spate In Rajasthan's Hadoti Amid Incessant Monsoon Rains (ETV Bharat)

The heavy rains have also disrupted traffic between Sheopur and Baran districts due to overflowing Parvati river on Kwanjapur culvert under Ayana police station limits of Kota district. SHO Ummed Singh said that a police contingent has been deployed on the spot as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that traffic on the Kota-Sheopur road will run smoothly due to a high altitude bridge on the Parvati river in Khatauli.

The gushing waters are being drained from the three dams built in Rajasthan on the Chambal river. Assistant Engineer of Water Resources Department Nikita Pareta said that 5905 cusecs of water is being discharged from Rana Pratap Sagar Dam. Similarly, 5690 cusecs of water is being released from Jawahar Sagar Dam and 7466 cusecs of water is being released from the Kota Barrage.